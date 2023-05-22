In a remarkable display of creativity, a woman has ingeniously transformed herself into the iconic Queen Charlotte

The young woman used nothing but ordinary household items and looked like the character in the popular Netflix series

The astonishing feat has left netizens in awe and admiration; many flooded the comments section and praised the lady for her creativity

A woman has been trending on TikTok for using household items to dress up like the iconic 'Queen Charlotte' character. Images: @marilyneaurele/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Harnessing her resourcefulness and imagination, a woman embarked on a dress-up journey that would rival the most skilled makeup artists and costume designers.

Woman's extraordinary transformation into 'Queen Charlotte' with household Items

With a keen eye for detail and a dash of ingenuity, Marilyne Ake managed to emulate Queen Charlotte's regal appearance. In a post that has clocked over 10 million views, this creative individual crafted an exquisite ensemble that captured the essence of Queen Charlotte's signature style. She cleverly repurposed various household materials to replicate the elaborate garments and accessories the historical figure wore.

Watch the video below:

Netizens enthralled by DIY 'Queen Charlotte' makeover

The woman's transformation into Queen Charlotte has caused a sensation on the internet, with netizens applauding her skills and creativity. Social media platforms are buzzing with praise for her meticulous attention to detail and ability to bring historical characters to life using everyday items.

People could not believe their eyes and said:

@justmeechyyy said:

"This is iconic, wow."

@Queenzy commented:

"This is what I call creative."

@Jenna said:

"It looks so good!"

@mackenzie commented:

"Please tell me where you got the brown dress under."

@nyasia said:

"This is what I thought I was doing as a child when I was wrapping myself in sheets."

@Mr. Bold commented:

"Well done, sorrows, sorrows prayers."

