A smart Nigerian girl in school has shown off her great spoken English skill as she used the British accent fluently

The girl stood in her class, speaking as if she was born abroad as she talked about a character to her teacher

Nigerians who watched the student speak commended her teacher and wanted to know how to reach him

An English teacher, @BlackEnglishman007, has shared a short video of one of his students speaking brilliantly in a British accent in a class.

Speaking like she was reading movie lines, the Nigerian girl narrated the life of a character as other classmates watched her.

Many social media users were impressed by the girl's accent. Photo source: TikTok/@BlackEnglishman007

Nigerian girl uses British accent

She was so comfortable with the language and accent rolling off her tongue. The smart student breezed through her words easily as she used the desks near her as support.

After she was done talking, her teacher commended her for a great job done. Many social media users were wowed by the student's performance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wowed by little girl's British accent

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 22,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Lalasky said:

"Cast her for Bridgerton season 3."

user3497286013396 said:

"How much I love her accent, but I want us to speak with our indigenous language also."

Jean Dike said:

"Impressive,not forced..e dey flow ehh!"

Unsure_player said:

"Definition of!!!!! We re not in the same levels, see how that other boy dey look around dey wonder if na still 9ja dem dey."

Orchid said:

"Wow! this is fantastic, not to mention the confidence. good job teacher."

user9670914562408 said:

"This is impressive, but could you please teach them one type of English (British or American)at the time, don't mix the two."

JAC said:

"Wow this cool...buh it will be way cooler if she can also speaks and understand her dialect too... just saying."

