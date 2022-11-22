Social media users told a young woman to go back to school after her picture's caption went viral on social media

The lady had shared the picture of herself carrying a baby and captioned it: "The feeling of holding an unborn baby."

The popular Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux took the screenshot of the young lady's post and shared it on Twitter, making it go viral.

Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Sometimes typos or little grammatical errors get the best of us on these social media streets. A Facebook user fell victim to this and found herself trending on Twitter after referring to a newborn baby as an "unborn baby."

The post caught many people's attention, and they have since taken to the @AdvoBarryRoux comments section to react. @Maes1980 blamed the woman's tattoo. He wrote:

"Aye...it's the compass on the shoulder it's not giving right directions."

@Tamlyncanwyk1 wrote:

"I’ve never seen a smart girl with that hairstyle. All they talk about on the socials is what men must do for them, sex, and alcohol. It’s all they exist for."

@Sir_Mango_V said:

"And the minister of basic education is currently our president jooh ."

@Sir_Tonic:

"I Think The Gel In Her Her Is Making Her Not Think Straight Since She Bachazed Her Hair Her Brain Is Also Bachazed."

