A video of two couples who were out on a date left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter after seeing how they looked

The husbands' and wives' outfits attracted much noise on the video-streaming platform, receiving many views in turn

The online community members were entertained by the couples and shared their amusement in the comment section

Local couples were spotted wearing similar clothes strolling around a shopping ventre. Image: @amaradecember

Source: TikTok

Two very close couples were spotted in Cape Town's Mother City, matching, and the clip left SA shocked after seeing their level of closeness.

After being shared by TikTok user @amaradecember, the clip received over 704K views, 105K likes, and over 3.2K comments.

When friends are loyal to each other

The clip shows the couple walking outside Mother City's V&A mall. The husbands wear the same khaki Brentwood pants and matching striped golf shirts. The women are dressed in the same denim dresses with white T-shirts underneath.

Watch the video below:

SA finds the two couples cute and amusing

The post entertained many people, who flooded the comment section with their views. Many suspected the wives were behind the matching outfit idea, and some guessed their culture and birth years, saying they were probably born in the eighties.

User @LoveIndz commented:

"Double date🥺❤️. It was definitely the wives' idea."

User @Iamluvuyo asked:

"So you mean they actually planned this, and none of them said ayikho right lento😂?"

User @Sovereign said:

"Our parents are finally enjoying life and I love it 🥰."

User @Mich🌸added:

"It’s kinda cute, though. Love to see our parents or the older people do this life thing together unprovoked 🥰🥰🥰."

User @knox shared:

"They are in Cape Town on a vacation, remember that single people. Niphi nina😂😂?"

User @gugu cele added:

"Friendship and relationship goals ke sana 😊."

Happy New Bride Shares Wedding Day Snaps

In another Briefly News article, a woman flaunted her traditional and white wedding ceremonies to a man from the UK she met on a dating site a few months back.

The lady shared a clip showing the matching outfits she and her hubby wore at her traditional wedding and the beautiful matching evening wear at another formal occasion.

Source: Briefly News