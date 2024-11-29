Three ladies looked back at one of their old Christmas looks and cringed but were generous enough to share the footage with Mzansi

They got heavily roasted for the outfits they rocked in 2006 and immediately went viral on TikTok

Social media users had a lot of questions about their look and created a conversation of over 12.6 comments

Looking back at some of our past experiences, we cringe at the way we handled certain situations.

Three ladies let Mzansi in their photo album and shared one of their most embarrassing images.

SA floored by ladies' 2006 Christmas outfits

The three women revisited the Christmas of 2006 and the outfits they wore. Mzansi was stunned that they willingly wore the clothes and agreed to do a photo shoot in them.

One of the ladies' mom was an aspiring fashion designer, so she was responsible for dressing the girls up. They wore long white dresses with veils and looked like tiny, spooky brides with colourful sunglasses.

See the Christmas look below:

Three ladies welcomed Mzansi into their photo album.

Mzansi roasts ladies' Christmas outfit in viral TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the photo and commented:

@b0rnstarrr_ said:

"This is Vogue worthy, can't lie."

@Tumi in Tech explained:

"Guys, my mom is a tailor; she always made sure that we look different."

@ndlovukazipetunia1 trolled:

"Those spirits that cause accidents on National route."

@juhskamo_. Cracked Mzansi up:

"I'm gonna tell my kids this was the Migos."

@NtsakoBruh was dusted:

"I know a scene from a horror movie when I see one."

@Mbali❤️🏆🌻 roasted them:

"It's giving spiritual wives, I'm kidding."

@Piiso wrote:

"Angels of death."

@ReeRhandzuSummer shared:

"This is my idea of what a monitoring spirit looks like."

Source: Briefly News