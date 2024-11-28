“When Raised by Strict Parents”: Young Woman Captured Pulling a Sneaky Outfit Change in Viral Video
- A young woman’s sneaky outfit swap on the street has gone viral, with 1.3 million views on TikTok
- The clip shows her switching from a long skirt to a short one, leaving Mzansi people with mixed opinions
- Viewers laughed at her boldness, with many relating to having strict parents that inspire such behaviour
Yoh, Mzansi peeps always deliver with relatable content! A young woman pulled the ultimate skirt switcheroo on the street.
Changing from long to short skirt
Standing next to a wall, she ditched her long, “mama-approved” skirt for a cute, short one and served a smug little smile when she nailed the move. It seems sis wasn’t about to let the rules cramp her vibe!
Outfit TikTok video gets tongues wagging
The viral clip posted by @2thedimeprimmy shows her pulling off the swap like a seasoned expert.
While she was all giggles and confident, over 1,000 Mzansi peeps had their say in the comments section.
Watch the video below:
Some netizens admitted that they have done this at least once, but not everyone was feeling it.
See a few reactions below:
@Sech_ofresh said:
"Next thing Lerato missing last seen wearing a black and white dress. 😂😂"
@MokgadiAndronicca asked:
"Kante ko groove they don't want long skirts?"
@CallHerMelo mentioned:
"The older you get, you'll realise that you were playing yourself, not them. 👏👏👏"
@Intu commented:
"Those who were raised with strict parents gather here. 😂"
@itss__ndapss posted:
"Girlies with strict parents get it. 😭"
@wandeszn wrote:
"At least you still respect them enough to not wear it in front of them."
@GlorysMakeup added:
"When you are raised by strict parents. 😂"
@ConnieMash said:
"There are grown women who do this and they live in their own houses. 😂😂"
Strict mom in disbelief as daughter talks to man
In another article, Briefly News reported that a mother was left speechless when her grown daughter spoke to a gentleman in her presence.
Palesa Mdiya took to her TikTok to share the look on her mother's face as her 32-year-old sister partook in a conversation with an unknown man. Sitting on a couch and warmly dressed in a gown and beanie, the strict mom was in utter disbelief.
Source: Briefly News
