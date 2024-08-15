A lady took to social media to share how her relationship with a gent who could be twice her age

The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction online, gearing over 2.9 million views, likes and comments

The babe's clip sparked a huge conversation among netizens, who voiced their opinions on the matter

One hun had peeps talking after she shared how it was like dating a man who could be twice her age.

A 19-year-old woman flexes a relationship With a 42-year-old in a TikTok video. Image: @prettytiijay

Woman 19 flexes dating 42-year-old in a video

A lady who goes by the TokTok handle @prettytiijay shared a clip of herself dancing as she gushed about her relationship.

The stunner revealed to her viewers that she was dating a man who was 42 years old while she was 19. In the footage, she can be seen dancing as she celebrates her love life. The video caused a huge buzz on the internet, clocking over 2.9 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react with mixed feelings

The woman's post rubbed many people the wrong way as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Blxckbarb said:

"My mother should be proud of me yazi."

Muvenda 2 The world expressed:

"Guess the person I'm supposed to marry is five years old now."

Didi was impressed:

"I love the risk you take."

Mels Shared:

"I'm reading these comments, and some of these men might be married."

Taps added:

"I am reading these comments, eh? My mom has to be proud of me!"

Iris_ellen commented:

"This comment section is wrong."

60-year-old woman madly in love with a young 27-year-old man

Briefly News previously reported that a 60-year-old woman, Yusta Lucas, has fallen deeply in love with her 27-year-old heartthrob, and they plan to walk down the aisle.

In an interview with Mbengo TV, the elderly lady Yusta Lucas revealed she was married before, but her first husband died. She noted she was lonely for three years when her hubby died, and she has kids from her previous marriage.

