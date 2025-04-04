Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on Gogo Skhotheni's news that she is stepping down as a traditional healer

This week, Gogo Skhotheni announced that she would be turning to God after she ditched her title as a sangoma

Mazwai said Skhotheni needs to lay off social media for a while and mourn in peace, and some people seem to agree

Just recently, Gogo Skhotheni announced her decision to no longer practice as a traditional healer. The DJ and businesswoman has decided that she would now be living her life as a child of God.

Gogo Skhotheni announces turning to God

In a trending video clip, Gogo Skhotheni made it known that she would no longer be doing consultations and giving out imithi as she is no longer a sangoma.

"I'm officially making this video to announce that I am no longer a traditional healer. I am no longer a sangoma. I'm no longer practising as a sangoma. I'm no longer doing consultations and no longer giving out isidliso and imbiza."

Skhotheni said she would be turning to God and is very content with her decision.

"I am a child of God. This is the day that the Lord has made. I am very happy. I wish I could sing, I wish I could do so much. My heart is full."

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's decision

Social media users were livid following her announcement, as some people said she was sending out the wrong message. @mbaliphk said this gives some people the impression that this act is completely against God.

"The transition into being a “child of God” is so annoying because it puts emphasis on people’s belief that working for ancestors is demonic. When they’re the ones practicing ungodly acts using imithi."

South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai advised Skhotheni to lay off social media for a while and mourn in peace. This comes after she tragically lost her son.

"This one just needs to take her mourning period seriously and get off social media. It’s that simple."

Many other celebrities have taken this decision in the past.

Mzansi weighs in on Ntsiki's views

Mazwai sparked a huge debate with her views as some people agree, while others disagree.

@fildaht advised:

"I feel the same. Grieving is a process with no shortcuts. If you don't take time to grieve, you'll spiral out of control."

@BlaqSabali agreed:

"I couldn’t have put it any better. The practice to harm people. Imagine destroying a man’s life so he can be a poyepoye of a person."

@sthaka said:

"Absolutely. This is why we get off social media and parties for 6 - 12 weeks."

@MosiaKaybee admitted:

"Agree 100%. Being a Jesus girlie does not mean demonizing your ancestors, geez."

