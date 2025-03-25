Gogo Skhotheni's career is going on an upward trajectory as she has announced a new ambassadorship gig

The South African DJ and businesswoman is now the new Ambassador for the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025

Social media users gathered under her comments section to wish her well on her new gig

Gogo Skhotheni shares new ambassadorship gig at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025.

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's most prominent traditional healers, Gogo Skhotheni, has announced a global gig.

Gogo Skhotheni joins list of ambassadors for international festival

Just recently, Gogo Skhotheni announced a new ambassadorship gig at a major entrepreneurship festivel

Taking to Instagram, the talented South African DJ and businesswoman is now the Ambassador for the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025.

"I’m honored to announce my appointment as an Ambassador for the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025! The biggest entrepreneurship event in the world. This historic event is set to take place during Global Entrepreneurship Week in November 2025 at the Prestigious Entrepreneurship Village (Africa’s Silicon Valley) in Nigeria," she said.

She also instructed her followers on Instagram on how they can interact with the festival

"To learn more about this exciting event and to partner or attend, visit www.globalentrepreneurshipfestival.com. Also, follow us on social media @globalentrepreneurshipfestival to stay updated on all the latest news and announcements."

Fans gush over Gogo Skhotheni, congratulate her on new venture

dixodd shared:

"It was nice meeting you, Gogo. You have such a beautiful spirit."

slindekuhle gushed:

"Good for you, my fave. Thokoza, Gogo wami."

olwami shared:

"Congratulations. Gogo, I'm super proud of you, my love. Keep reaching for greatness."

theo_theunapologetically_black lauded:

"I pray all good things come to you, Tumi."

More on Gogo Skhotheni's ventures

The reality TV star spread her wings into podcasting and launched her podcast in April 2024, called Venting on YouTube.

She started off 2025 on a strong note when she launched her club, Cavo Lounge. She revealed to TshisaLIVE that it was fitting for her to launch this club because it resonated with her.

"As a sangoma, I go around and pray for people. I've got a nduma where people can meet me, so this was a way of bringing people closer to my career where they will see me often,” she said.

