One hun took to social media to showcase how her father uses her devices, and the clip left people in laughter

In the footage, the man can be seen with his child's headset and various other things, and it went viral online

It's sparked amusement among netizens, and many flocked to the comments to crack jokes

A wholesome video of a South African father went viral on social media, leaving many people in stitches.

A lady showed off how her father hilariously uses devices in a TikTok video. Image: @mosehla_boipelo

Source: TikTok

Woman shares video of dad using her devices

One babe arrived home to an interesting encounter, and she could not let the moment pass without capturing it on camera for the world to see.

The young lady posted a clip on TikTok with the handle @mosehla_boipelo of her father using her device. The dad had his child's headset on while using her computer. His facial expression while using the woman's things sent Mzansi into laughter.

@mosehla_boipelo took to her caption to poke fun at daddy dearest, saying:

"And he’s so focused that time."

Watch the funny video below:

The woman's father amuses people

Social media users enjoyed watching the hun's dad use her devices. Some took to the comments section to poke fun at the old man, and others simply gushed over their relationship.

It’s.brie said:

"Very cutesy, very demure."

Oarabile was entertained

"The way his holding the mice."

Nyambose expressed:

"Your dad is definitely gonna be my WhatsApp pp."

Grootman_Styles cracked a joke saying:

"Then you find out he's deleting ur assignments."

katlehomadaba44 commented:

"Okay, but the facial expression."

Akhona was amused:

"It's the focus for me."

