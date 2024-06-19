One young student impressed many online users with her computer skills in a TikTok clip

The footage gained a massive attraction, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush over her talents while others expressed their thoughts

A grade 2 learner left many people in South Africa astonished by her computer skills in a viral video.

A Grade 2 learner unveiled her computer skills in a TikTok video. Image: @nadsbenads

Source: TikTok

Grade 2 pupil working on computer wows SA

GenZ is doing the most. This generation, sometimes referred to as "downloaded babies," knows everything there is to know about technology. This little girl proved just that with her phenomenal computer skills in a TikTok clip shared by @nadsbenads.

The footage shared by @nadsbenads on the video platform shows a grade two pupil on a computer who appears to be coding. The young lady wowed many people on the internet with her skills. The clip became a hit on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@nadsbenads took to her TikTok caption saying:

"Grade 2 is a little bit different than I remember."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with shock to the young lady's skills

People in Mzansi were impressed by the grade 2 learner, and they flooded the comments section to applaud her incredible coding skills.

Ohhbeekay said:

"She codes well more than me."

Bulelwa Ndlela was stunned:

"OMG."

Kidpaxton wrote:

"OK, what language is that...m I'm too behind. GenZ killing it."

Miss_Felicia commented:

"The next movie spy."

Precious was impressed:

on a computerGrade 2 kid speaking Setswana goes viral TikTok over ‘private school’ accent

Briefly News previously reported that an online user had questions about a little girl who attends Curro. Netizens were convinced that the black child only knew how to speak English.

The little cutie's mum set out to prove everyone wrong. The video of the kid speaking in Setswana went viral on TikTok with over 700,000 views. In a video, a TikTok creator asked her child to prove she could talk in Setswana. The mum wanted to show that her little girl doesn't only speak English.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News