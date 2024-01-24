A man and a woman wore matching t-shirts with pride, serving couple's goals in the township

Their outfit gave it away that they met in 2020, a challenging year of lockdown and coronavirus

The online community reacted to the pair's outfit, with many saying they wish to reach that level in their relationships

A couple walked down a township street wearing match t-shirts, serving goals. Images: @nhatiinfinity/ TikTok, @Luis Zambrano

Source: UGC

Wearing matching shirts as a couple is a great way to display your love for each other. It outlines that you two are in harmony and in love. You match.

However, cute as it sounds, it has been found to be a bit ambitious and funny in the township.

Not caring what anyone is saying, a man and a woman served couple goals with matching t-shirts written:

"Together since 2020."

In the video shared by @nhatiinfinity on TikTok, the couple is walking down the township street side by side, wearing their white t-shirts written in black.

Couple walks kasi street with matching t-shirts

Watch the couple serving goals in a TikTok clip below:

TikTok users envy the couple

The video got over 63k views, with many TikTokkers wishing to reach the level of wearing matching outfits in their relationships.

@Wandii commented:

"They were locking it down since lockdown "

@Sesona Funda said:

"You will never jola in peace ekasi Even buying flowers is a crime."

@Kelvin_Maroba wrote:

"I love how they walk in the correct sequence "

@P commented:

"Lockdown couple"

@asemahlejacob said:

"Goals"

@Bongany shared:

" I gues I will never see this stage of umjolo"

@AFM said:

"He did something and that’s his punishment "

@LilyAmonRîčhboss lady 1 commented:

"And still counting grow. Old together couple all the best wishes."

@Mridohz said:

"The guy will always need to be on the left, otherwise ‘Since together 2020’ "

@Tebogo Gura commented:

"This establishment is fairly new "

