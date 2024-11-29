A brave woman shared how she lets Uber Eats drivers deliver her orders inside her house

The lady was sitting on her sofa, tired, before an Uber Eats driver entered with her food order

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their safety concerns

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared her toxic trait of making Uber Eats drivers deliver for her inside her house.

A woman let an Uber Eats driver deliver her food to her couch. Images: @sisandaaluta/ TikTok, @10’000 Hours/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sisandaaluta, she can be seen sitting on a sofa in the comfort of her home. An Uber Eats driver can also be seen entering her house with her order and delivering it to her on her couch.

The delivery guy greeted them, and the woman also greeted them, telling him that she was tired before thanking him for delivering her order. She paid and the driver was on his way to continue with his work.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman lets Uber Eats driver deliver inside her house

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi express concern

The video gained over 70k views, with many online users expressing concern. See the comments below:

@just_mbali wrote:

“Darling is it safe?😭😂”

@Jayda Kiing said:

“Time I don’t even let them in to my complex, how’d we get this far 😭😭😭.”

@User6470882058249 shared:

“This look likes a beginning of a certain movie if you know you know 😂😂.”

@Ane. said:

“At this point, might as well share the food with them😂.”

@K.S Mshengu🦅 expressed:

“Aren’t you scared of getting raped? Position you sitting in , aren’t vulnerable to anything 😭. Girl don’t stress me please.”

@Olerato Ditlhareng wrote:

“I hear you,but the aspect of a stranger walking into your personal space,he couldve seen all your valuable items,we are giving people access that could come back and bite us.”

@Thabi_purple commented:

“In this country my babe ?”

@Carol Msomi said:

“Safety my sister ?? Awusabi yini?.” (Are you not scared?)

Uber Eats driver steals the stage at a club

In another story, Briefly News reported about an Uber Eats driver who showed off his moves at a club.

An Uber Eats driver was captured on video as the life of the party as he danced at the club. Read. The video shows the food delivery man standing on a raised platform as he dances to a vibey track while playing at the club, wearing his scooter helmet and carrying his Uber Eats backpack.

Source: Briefly News