“No, My Sister”: SA Has Split Views After Woman Eats With Hands at Restaurant

A young woman on TikTok shared that she left the knife and fork and used her hands to eat while at a restaurant

She playfully shared that her way of eating in a public setting was the reason men didn't ask her out

Some social media users thought there was no problem with the woman eating with her hands, while others disagreed

A woman ate with her hands at a restaurant. Images: @tinamodiakgotla

Source: Instagram

Many people prefer using cutlery when dining at restaurants, enjoying the formality and cleanliness it provides. However, one woman felt no hesitation in doing without utensils, confidently eating with her hands instead.

Who needs cutlery?

Tina Modiakgotla, who uses the handle @tinamodiakgotla on TikTok, shared a video of herself at Spur, enjoying the meal before her. She enjoyed the meal so much that she left the knife and fork and used her hands.

She also washed down the meal with one of Spur's summer coolers, with no straw needed.

In her video, the young woman playfully noted that her way of eating at a restaurant may be why men don't ask her out.

Watch the video below:

SA split over woman's eating habits

While some people didn't mind the woman ditching the cutlery and using her hands to eat, others thought differently, urging Tina to use the knife and fork provided.

@bigdaddymike1 wrote in the comment section:

"My kind of girl. Feel free, baby."

@lanii_gii22 laughed and said:

"No, stay home, love."

@gcwanz, who eats the same way, said to Tina:

"Twin, where have you been?"

The video humoured @sher.khan2550, who shared:

"She is the most comfortable."

@jacky.s1 jokingly said to the young woman:

"Ao mara, I forgive you."

Although @mis_bame disagreed with the way of eating, they laughed when they commented:

"No, my sister."

@lamadela04 told the online community:

"Reasons why I don't like eating in public spaces."

@ms_shanteeh said to Tina:

"Sana, there's just something about using your hand to eat. Look, the connection hits differently."

