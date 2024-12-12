Discover what states are not home to an NFL team and why

The National Football League is an important part of the American sports culture. There are currently 32 teams in the league spread across the country, but over half of the states do not have a team. This article highlights what states are not home to an NFL team and why.

States without football teams face various limiting factors, such as insufficient population density, economic challenges, geographic isolation, and market size limitations. NFL teams are business franchises that require an input of resources and must make financial sense to survive.

What states are not home to an NFL team?

Currently, 28 states in the USA do not have a football franchise in the league. Here is all you need to know about states without NFL teams;

Alabama

Alabama has a rich football culture, but the people are more invested in college football. The state is home to teams like the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn University Tigers, and Jacksonville State University Gamecocks. The strong presence of collegiate football means there is less demand for an NFL team.

Alaska

Alaska is the largest state in the US but only has a population of around 730,000 residents and an average density of 1.2 people per square mile. The state's hard winters and remote location present logistical challenges, especially because the NFL season overlaps with Alaska's coldest months.

Arkansas

Arkansas State is also heavily invested in college football, with teams like the Arkansas Razorbacks commanding a large fanbase. In addition to the market size setback, there is regional competition from surrounding states that have established NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tennessee Titans.

Connecticut

Connecticut used to have an NFL team called the Hartford Blues in 1926. They played for only one season and had to be disbanded due to financial difficulties and low attendance. Currently, football fans in Connecticut support neighbouring teams like the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

Delaware

Delaware is the second smallest state in the US, with a population of around 1 million people. The state also lacks a large urban centre that could support the financial and logistical demands of an NFL team. Delaware is close to major cities like Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., all of which already have NFL teams.

Hawaii

Hawaii has a small population size of around 1.4 million people, which is not a sizeable market for a professional sports team. The state is also geographically isolated in the Pacific Ocean, posing significant logistical challenges.

Idaho

Idaho is a sparsely populated state with a population of around 2 million people. It also lacks a major metropolitan area with a fan base required to support an NFL team. The largest city in the state is Boise with around 235,000 residents.

Iowa

Iowa State has a strong college sports culture with major teams like Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones. The state's population is spread out across several smaller cities rather than being concentrated in a single metropolitan area. The density makes it challenging to gather a large, consistent audience for an NFL team.

Kansas

Kansas has a spread-out population and lacks an urban centre that is large enough to support an NFL team. However, it has thriving college sports programs like the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. Many Kansas state residents already support the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri.

Kentucky

Kentucky has well-established college sports, including the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the University of Louisville Cardinals. The market size is small for the NFL, and the residents already support established teams from nearby states, like the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati and the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Maine

Maine is the most rural state in the US, with a population size of around 1.4 million. The lack of a large metropolitan area makes it a less favourable market for an NFL franchise. Many residents in the state support the New England Patriots in Massachusetts.

Mississippi

Mississippi's population of around 2.9 million and lack of a major urban centre makes it hard to support an NFL team. The state has great college teams like the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a dedicated fanbase. It also has a proximity to major NFL teams like New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Montana

Montana has a small population of around 1.14 million people, so it lacks a large urban centre capable of supporting the infrastructure and fanbase necessary for an NFL team. It is also known for its vast and rugged terrain, which makes travel and infrastructure development difficult.

Nebraska

Nebraska has a population of less than 2 million, and its largest city, Omaha, has about 480,000 people, which is not enough to sustain an NFL team. College sports programs are also popular, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The state is close to major NFL teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire has a relatively small population of around 1.4 million people. Many residents support the nearby New England Patriots in Massachusetts.

New Jersey

New Jersey does not have representative NFL teams, but the state is officially associated with the New York Giants and the New York Jets. These teams carry New York in their name but play their home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is a feasible arrangement for fans from both states to support the teams.

New Mexico

New Mexico lacks a large market to have a successful NFL team. The state is also close to states with major teams like the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans, and the Denver Broncos.

North Dakota

North Dakota has a vast and rural landscape and is a sparsely populated state with around 800,000 residents. Football fans from the state support nearby teams like the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma has passionate sports fans, but the market size is not large enough to sustain an NFL team. Residents support college programs like the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Oklahoma Sooners. There is also a fan base for neighbouring teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oregon

Oregon is home to major franchises like NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and MLS's Portland Timbers. These sports have a strong local presence that may limit the market for an NFL team. The Pacific Northwest also has existing NFL teams like the Seattle Seahawks, whose fan base extends into Oregon.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, with a population size of around 1.1 million. Residents usually support neighbouring teams like the England Patriots, the New York Giants, and the New York Jets.

South Carolina

South Carolina has a lot of sports fans who support nearby NFL franchises like the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia. The state is also known for its strong college football tradition with teams such as the Clemson University Tigers and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Dakota

South Dakota is a rural state with a population size of around 928,000 people. In addition to a small market, the area has geographical limitations, including rolling hills, vast plains, and the Black Hills region with extreme weather. Most football fans from the region support the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Utah

Utah's Salt Lake City is a significant urban area. However, it does not have an NFL team yet due to factors like a high Mormon church percentage (they value Sundays), lack of substantial corporate headquarters, and lack of billionaires who can become team owners.

Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins shared with ABC in October 2021 that an NFL team would thrive in the area, but there are many challenges to overcome before one is established.

Salt Lake City and Utah do have a tremendous DNA for sports and recreation; people here love their sports, love their college sports, and, of course, the Jazz and Real Salt Lake. But it's become a very complex deal getting a Major League Baseball or a National Football League team here because there are just so many variables that you have to address.

Vermont

Vermont has a small population of only around 648,000 people. The state is also known for its strong emphasis on environmental conservation and outdoor activities like hiking and local community sports. Football fans in the region support the New England Patriots.

Virginia

Despite being a populous state, Virginia does not have an NFL team. It currently hosts Maryland's Washington Commanders headquarters in Ashburn.

The state lacks a major central city that will provide a thriving NFL market. Other challenges include internal politics and market competition from the nearby Washington, DC, which has well-established sports teams.

West Virginia

West Virginia has a small population of around 1.7 million people. The state lacks a major metro area that can support a sports franchise. The football fanbase in the region supports nearby franchises like the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wyoming

Wyoming is the least populous state in the US, with a population of around 586,000 people. The state's smaller economy cannot support a large-scale project like an NFL team. Wyoming residents participate in smaller-scale sports, but it has a football fanbase that supports nearby teams like the Denver Broncos.

FAQs

The NFL draws millions of fans from across the country, especially during the Super Bowl. Here are some of the frequently asked questions;

Not every state in the US has a professional NFL team. As of 2024, 22 states have NFL teams, 28 states have none, and some states have more than one team.

What is the smallest city with an NFL team?

Green Bay in Wisconsin is the smallest city with an NFL team. The city has a population of around 105,000 people.

Which states have two NFL teams?

Several states have two NFL teams, including;

New Jersey/New York: New York Giants and New York Jets

New York Giants and New York Jets Texas: Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans

Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers Ohio: Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns

Which states have three NFL teams?

States with three NFL teams include;

California: Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers Florida: Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars

What major city does not have an NFL team?

Currently, the largest city in the US without an NFL team is San Antonio and Austin in Texas. Other major cities without a football presence are Portland in Oregon and San Diego in California.

'What states are not home to an NFL team?' has not stopped being asked as the popularity of the sport continues to grow even outside the US. Despite not having what it takes to have a successful team, these states have a passionate football fan base that supports nearby franchises.

