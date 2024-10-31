Top 15 biggest NBA stadiums: Ranking by seating capacity

The biggest NBA stadiums are famous sites hosting some of the world's most exciting basketball games. These arenas are notable for their large seating capacities, with some holding over 20,000 people. From historic games to impressive championship runs, these stadiums help shape the game's experience.

Exterior views of Madison Square Garden (L), Kaseya Center (C), and United Center (R). Photos: Bruce Bennett, Robby Illanes, Josh Hedges (modified by author)

Many of the NBA's biggest stadiums are known for their architectural style and crowd experience. Based on genuine sources, this article examines the top 15, ranked by basketball's seating capacity. It also examines their history, construction expenses, the teams that live there, and other factors.

Top 15 biggest NBA stadiums by seating capacity

It is vital to note that they are ranked according to NBA seating capacity, which might vary depending on the event, such as NHL games or concerts. The dynamic structure of seating allows for occasional increases or decreases based on the situation.

Number Arena name Location 1 United Center Chicago, Illinois 2 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 3 Capital One Arena Washington, D.C. 4 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan 5 Madison Square Garden New York 6 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada 7 Kaseya Center Miami, Florida 8 Ball Arena Denver, Colorado 9 Moda Center Portland, Oregon 10 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio 11 American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas 12 TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts 13 Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina 14 Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, California 15 Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota

15. Target Center

A view of the Target Center Arena before the game between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty on October 16, 2024. Photo: Choua Yang

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves Opened: 1990

1990 Capacity: 18,978

The Minnesota Timberwolves play their home games at Target Center, one of the most sustainable venues. In 2017, it underwent a $140 million refurbishment that included environmentally friendly measures.

Target Center is the NBA's second-oldest after Madison Square Garden. Although not the largest NBA stadium, it has hosted iconic moments such as Kevin Garnett's homecoming to the Timberwolves in 2015.

14. Crypto.com Arena

Crowds of Los Angeles Lakers fans wait outside the Staples Center during the Lakers' NBA championship parade on June 18, 2001, in Los Angeles. Photo: Jason Kirk

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Opened: 1999

1999 Capacity: 19,068

Crypto.com, previously known as the Staples Center, is one of the NBA's most recognisable stadiums. It was funded privately at a cost of $375 million. The arena hosted two teams, the Lakers and the Clippers, which left in 2024 once Intuit Dome was built.

The stadium seats slightly fewer than 19,100 people, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in history. Significant events have occurred here, including Kobe Bryant's iconic performances and title parades.

13. Spectrum Center

A general view of the outside of Bobcats Arena before the start of the 2008 NCAA Men's East Regional Semifinal games on March 27, 2008, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Streeter Lecka

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Opened: 2005

2005 Capacity: 19,077

Spectrum Center, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the NBA's newest arenas. Built at a cost of $265 million, the arena opened in October 2005 as Charlotte Bobcats Arena.

It was created to reinvigorate the city's uptown region and provide a new home for the Hornets, who left the old Charlotte Coliseum in 2002. In early 2022, the city suggested a $245 million rehabilitation proposal for the stadium and the surrounding area.

12. TD Garden

The outside of TD Banknorth Garden is shown before the Boston Bruins game against the Carolina Panthers on February 5, 2006, in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Team: Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Opened: 1995

1995 Capacity: 19,156

TD Garden is most known for housing the 18-time NBA champion Boston Celtics, but it has also hosted memorable moments in NHL history. It opened in 1995 as a replacement for the original Boston Garden and has since been known as FleetCenter and TD Banknorth Garden.

The stadium cost $160 million to construct. It is one of the best NBA stadiums for atmosphere and intensity, and it is frequently filled during crucial Eastern Conference Finals games.

11. American Airlines Center

A view of the American Airlines Arena during the 2011 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat on June 02. Photo: David Dow

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Opened: 2001

2001 Capacity: 19,200

The Mavericks call this Dallas arena home and used it as a fortress during their 2011 championship run. The arena opened on July 17, 2001, at a cost of $420 million.

It has been a favourite among NBA and NHL fans due to its gorgeous design and fan-friendly features. According to Sports Illustrated, the arena is scheduled for repairs that will be completed by August 2025 and are expected to cost around $30 million.

10. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

An exterior shot of Quicken Loans Arena during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2017, in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: David Liam Kyle

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers Opened: 1994

1994 Capacity: 19,432

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was previously known as Quicken Loans Arena and Gund Arena. It replaced the Richfield Coliseum as the region's premier entertainment venue and home to the Cavaliers.

It hosted one of the most memorable journeys in NBA history, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' epic win in the 2016 NBA Finals. In 2019, the stadium underwent a $185 million refurbishment to provide fans with a cutting-edge experience.

9. Moda Center

A general exterior view at Moda Center before the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs on January 23, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Steph Chambers

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers Opened: 1995

1995 Capacity: 19,441

The Moda Center, once known as the Rose Garden, has hosted NBA and NHL games. It is also used for rodeos, circuses, conventions, ice shows, concerts, and theatrical performances. It is well-known for its devoted fan following and is frequently referred to as one of the league's loudest arenas.

Construction began in 1993, and the stadium officially opened on October 12, 1995. It cost $262 million to build.

8. Ball Arena

An outside view of the arena before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on April 20, 2024. Photo: Garrett Ellwood

Team: Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Opened: 1999

1999 Capacity: 19,520

Ball Arena, formerly the Pepsi Center, has been home to the Denver Nuggets for over twenty years. It replaced McNichols Sports Arena, which housed the Avalanche (NHL) and Nuggets.

The venue recently hosted the Denver Nuggets' first NBA title victory in 2023. It debuted on October 1, 1999, and cost $187 million to build. According to the Denver Gazette, the City Council approved the development of residences, stores, restaurants, office space, and parks near the arena in late October 2024.

7. Kaseya Center

A general exterior view of Kaseya Center before Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on June 9, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Robby Illanes

Team: Miami Heat

Miami Heat Opened: 1999

1999 Capacity: 19,600

Kaseya Center was previously known as FTX Arena, American Airlines Arena, and Miami-Dade Arena. It opened on December 31, 1999, and cost $213 million to construct.

As the home of the Miami Heat, it has seen some of the most heated rivalries and Finals games. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh established their legacies here during the Heat's "Big Three" era.

6. Scotiabank Arena

A general view outside the arena prior to the HHoF Legends Classic game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Bruce Bennett

Team: Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors Opened: 1999

1999 Capacity: 19,800

Scotiabank is home to the Toronto Raptors, who made NBA history by winning their first championship in 2019. It opened on February 19, 1999, at a cost of $288 million and was formerly known as the Air Canada Centre (ACC).

The arena's downtown location makes it one of the league's most accessible and popular stadiums. According to the official website, it has also hosted over 39 million fans at more than 2,600 events.

5. Madison Square Garden

An exterior view of Madison Square Garden prior to the game between the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues on December 05, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Team: New York Knicks

New York Knicks Opened: 1968

1968 Capacity: 19,812

Madison Square Garden, nicknamed "The Mecca of Basketball," is the NBA's oldest facility. It debuted on February 11, 1968.

Also known as the Garden, it is more than simply an NBA venue; it is a cultural institution that has staged everything from iconic concerts to epic boxing contests. In terms of ticket sales, it is one of the busiest music venues in the world.

The Garden's overall construction cost, including two significant renovations in 1991 and 2013, was almost $1.1 billion. According to Front Office Sports, it is the most expensive NBA stadium ever built.

4. Little Caesars Arena

Exterior shots of the Little Caesars Arena on September 6, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Team: Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Opened: 2017

2017 Capacity: 20,332

Little Caesars, one of the NBA's most modern arenas, was erected as part of a downtown Detroit regeneration push. It is unique in that it also houses the NHL's Detroit Red Wings, making it a multipurpose sports and entertainment complex.

According to AECOM, the stadium has one of the world's largest center-hung scoreboards, measuring 5,100 SF. It cost $862.9 million to build and replaced Joe Louis Arena as the home of the Detroit Red Wings.

3. Capital One Arena

An exterior view of the Verizon Center prior to the game between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 13, 2009. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Team: Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards Opened: 1997

1997 Capacity: 20,356

Capital One, also earlier known as Verizon Center, is located in the heart of Washington, DC. It hosts both the Wizards and the NHL's Capitals. The arena is a prominent component in the city's thriving Chinatown district, and it has become a fan favourite due to its ideal location and vibrant atmosphere.

Its construction cost approximately $260 million in 1997. According to WTOP News, Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed a bill in 2024 to transfer ownership of Capital One Arena to the city, which would keep the teams there until at least 2050. Earlier the same year, $515 million was committed to rebuild the arena.

2. Wells Fargo Center

Exterior view of the Wells Fargo Center before a college basketball game between the Providence Friars and the Villanova Wildcats on February 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. Photo: Mitchell Layton

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Opened: 1996

1996 Capacity: 20,478

Wells Fargo Center is regarded as having one of the NBA's most passionate fan bases. Originally named Spectrum II, it was completed in 1996 to replace the Spectrum as the 76ers and Flyers' home arena on the former site of John F. Kennedy Stadium for a cost of $210 million.

Due to naming rights agreements and bank mergers, it has gone by various names since its inception. These included the CoreStates Center from 1996 to 1998, the First Union Center from 1998 to 2003, and the Wachovia Center from 2003 to 2010.

1. United Center

A general view of the outside of the arena before the UFC on FOX event at United Center on January 28, 2012, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Josh Hedges

Team: Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Opened: 1994

1994 Capacity: 20,917

United Center is the NBA's largest venue in terms of seating capacity. It also ranks among the top ten largest basketball arenas in the world.

The arena is named after United Airlines, which pays about $1.8 million a year for naming rights. It housed the Chicago Bulls and rose to prominence during the Michael Jordan era.

It also serves as the home arena for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks. The arena houses a statue of Michael Jordan, as well as those of Blackhawks ice hockey stars Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita.

The arena's original construction cost $175 million. According to NBC Chicago, the owners have disclosed plans to drastically redesign the region surrounding the arena, with $7 billion in private funding set aside for the project.

Frequently asked questions

Whether in New York's Madison Square Garden or Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, these NBA arenas are notable for their size and history. However, people have a few common questions regarding these iconic venues.

What is the smallest NBA stadium? The Smoothie King Center, home to the New Orleans Pelicans, is currently the smallest NBA stadium, with a seating capacity of around 16,867.

The Smoothie King Center, home to the New Orleans Pelicans, is currently the smallest NBA stadium, with a seating capacity of around 16,867. Why are NBA stadiums so small? They are relatively small due to supply and demand, as teams optimise seating based on what they can consistently sell tickets for, aiming to avoid oversaturation in the market.

They are relatively small due to supply and demand, as teams optimise seating based on what they can consistently sell tickets for, aiming to avoid oversaturation in the market. What NBA team has the largest seating capacity? The Chicago Bulls' United Center holds the largest seating capacity in the NBA at 20,917.

The Chicago Bulls' United Center holds the largest seating capacity in the NBA at 20,917. What is the best NBA stadium in the world? Many consider Madison Square Garden in New York City to be the best NBA stadium due to its rich history and iconic status.

Many consider Madison Square Garden in New York City to be the best NBA stadium due to its rich history and iconic status. What is the oldest arena in the NBA? Madison Square Garden, opened in 1968, is the oldest stadium in the NBA.

The average NBA arena capacity is approximately 18,790, with the biggest NBA stadium capacity reaching 20,000. While smaller arenas provide more exciting atmospheres, larger venues such as the United Center and Wells Fargo Center capture the sport's majesty.

