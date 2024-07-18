Michael Jordan's brothers and sisters: Meet Larry, James, Roslyn, and Deloris Jordan
Michael Jordan is an American businessman and former professional basketball player. He played 15 seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, becoming the most decorated player. Besides his successful career, most fans have been curious about his family members. Meet Michael Jordan's brothers and sisters.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Michael Jordan's profile summary
- The story of Michael Jordan's brothers and sisters
- Michael Jordan's career
- How many biological kids does Michael Jordan have?
- What is Larry Jordan's net worth?
Michael Jordan is considered one of the best basketball players ever, and he credits part of his career success to his four siblings. Jordan's family consist of two brothers and two sisters. So, who are Michael Jordan's siblings?
Michael Jordan's profile summary
|Full name
|Michael Jeffrey Jordan
|Nicknames
|MJ, Air Jordan, His Airness
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|February 17, 1963
|Age
|61 years (in 2024)
|Place of birth
|Brooklyn, New York, United States of America
|Current residence
|Florida, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|6 feet 6 inches
|Weight
|98 kg (approx)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Yvette Prieto (m. 2013)
|Children
|Jasmine, Jeffrey, Marcus, Victoria and Ysabel
|Parents
|James and Deloris
|Siblings
|Larry, James, Roslyn, and Deloris Jordan
|Profession
|Businessman and former basketball player
|College
|University of North Carolina
|Net worth
|$2.6 billion
The story of Michael Jordan's brothers and sisters
Michael is the fourth child of his parents. His father, James R Jordan Sr., was a maintenance worker turned manager at General Electric, while his mother, Deloris, was a bank teller. His siblings are James Jordan Jr., Deloris, Larry, and Roslyn.
The five siblings spent most of their childhood in Wilmington, North Carolina. Their parents also ensured their kids attended each other's activities, with the girls attending their brothers' basketball games and the boys showing up at softball. It was at that upbringing that Michael's legendary competitive nature was born.
1. James R. Jordan Jr
James (born 1957), also called Ronnie, is the firstborn in the family. He retired in 2006 as the command sergeant major of the 35th Signal Brigade of the XVIII Airborne Corps in the US Army. In an interview with CBS News, he expressed how he always wanted to be a soldier, saying,
I figured I wanted to be a soldier, plus I was the oldest of five kids. I wanted to get out of the house and do something myself.
2. Deloris E. Jordan
Deloris (born in 1959) is Michael's older sister. She is an author and a famous motivational speaker. Deloris also runs a non-profit organization that brings people together for meaningful conversations.
3. Larry Jordan
Larry (born 1962) is the third child in the family, 11 months older than Michael. The two grew up playing basketball every evening in their backyard. They were particularly competitive with each other, as Larry Jordan was considered the better athlete for most of their teen years. Larry's height is 5 feet 9 inches.
Did Larry Jordan play in college?
Larry played college basketball for the University of North Carolina Wilmington. However, unlike his younger brother Mike, he never made it to the NBA.
4. Roslyn Jordan
Roslyn (born 1963) is the last born and the third author in the family. Her books are primarily inspirational for children. She has teamed up with her mother to write three children's books:
- 2000: Salt in His Shoes: Michael Jordan in Pursuit of a Dream
- 2004: Did I Tell You I Love You Today?
- 2007: Michael's Golden Rules
Michael Jordan's career
Jordan and his siblings started playing basketball at a young age. In 1980, during a basketball camp, he captured the attention of legendary University of North Carolina head coach Dean Smith, one of the best NBA coaches. He enrolled at the university in 1981 and became an integral team member.
NBA draft
Jordan joined the NBA in 1984 when the Chicago Bulls drafted him as the third overall pick. He helped the Bulls win several competitions and received the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. During his time with the team, he created a legacy by winning six NBA titles and being recognized as the Finals MVP in six campaigns.
In 2001, he played for the Washington Wizards for his final two NBA seasons. On April 16, 2003, at age 40, he finally hung up his jersey.
Is Michael Jordan related to Nike?
Outside of basketball, Michael has been involved in several business ventures. One of his significant ventures is his longtime partnership with Nike. The company launched its signature Air Jordan basketball sneakers in 1985. The basketball legend has also signed endorsement deals with brands like Coca-Cola, Chevrolet, Hanes, Gatorade, and McDonalds.
How many brothers does Michael Jordan have?
Michael Jordan has two older brothers: James Jr and Larry Jordan. They both supported him in his career journey.
What happened to Michael Jordan's brother?
While Michael eventually became a superstar, his older brother Larry did not get a chance to enter the NBA. He played for the Chicago Express one season in the now-defunct WBL (World Basketball League).
How many biological kids does Michael Jordan have?
The basketball legend has five kids: Marcus, Jasmine and Jeffrey, with his first wife, Juanita, and identical twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, with his wife, Yvette.
What is Larry Jordan's net worth?
According to The SportsLite, Larry has a net worth of around $2 million. His younger brother, Michael Jordan, has an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and he is one of the richest NBA players ever.
Above is everything you would love to know about Michael Jordan's brothers and sisters. He is well-known around the globe as an NBA superstar who achieved significant accomplishments. His sheer dominance has also inspired a generation of basketball players, with players trying to emulate him even today.
