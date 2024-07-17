Most people discuss a man's legacy by mentioning his wealth and affluence over a successful career. However, Tom Jones' children are the most important of his earthly achievements to him. Who are his family?

Tom Jones at Thetford Forest. Photo: @SirTomJones on Facebook (modified by author)

Sir Thomas Jones is an iconic Welsh singer whose colourful and eventful career has given him a legendary status in the global music industry. Outside of the paparazzi of a bubbling stage of life, he is a family-oriented man with marked deep connections with his immediate family and friends.

Profile summary

Full name Sir Thomas Jones Woodward OBE Nickname Tiger, Jones, The Voice Gender Male Date of birth 7 June 1940 Age 84 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Treforest, Pontypridd, Glamorgan Wales, United Kingdom Current residence London, England Nationality Welsh Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (177 cm) Weight 200 lbs (90 kg) Hair colour Gray Eye colour Brown Parents Freda Jones and Thomas Woodward Siblings Sheila Davies Marital status Widow Late partner Melinda "Linda" Rose Trenchard Baby mother Katherine Berkery Ex-girlfriends Mary Wilson, Charlotte Laws, Marjorie Wallace, Cassandra Peterson Children Mark and Jonathan Education Wood Road Junior School, Pontypridd Central Secondary Modern School Profession Actor, musician, singer Net worth $300 million Social media Facebook, Instagram

Tom Jones' children

While no one is known as Tom Jones' daughter, as published on his IMDb page, he is a proud father of two sons born by two women. Below are details about his children:

Mark Woodward

Mark Woodward and Tom Jones at the Pride of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House in London, England. Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Full name Mark Woodward Gender Male Date of birth 11 April 1957 Age 67 years old (as of 2024 Mother Melinda Trenchard

Mark Woodward is the eldest of Tom Jones' sons and was raised during his father's growing fame in the music industry. He went almost everywhere his father performed and soon became part of Tom's managerial team, starting in 1986.

He is reportedly a businessman with wealth outside of his daddy's trust fund. Mark married Donna, his father's publicist, and they share two children. Mark Woodward's children are Alex, born in 1983, and Emma, born in 1987.

Jonathan Berkery

Tom Jones and his son, Jonathan. Photo: @jonathanberkery281 on Instagram, STARLITE/Redferns on Getty Images (modified by author)

Full name Jonathan Berkery Gender Male Date of birth 27 June 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Mother Katherine Berkery

Jonathan Berkery was born following a brief romance with model Katherine Berkery during one of his tours in the United States. He initially denied being the father, but a court-ordered DNA test proved otherwise and imposed on him the duty of the father.

Tom was mandated to pay £1,700 monthly in child support until Jonathan was 18 years old. Although Jonathan was confirmed to be Tom Jones' son, the latter never participated in his upbringing beyond financials.

It is stated that Jon Berkery has not received a phone call or birthday card from his father. This led him to feel a deep sense of abandonment in his early life, and he took to drugs and drinks to numb his emotions. He is now a musician with an ungranted desire to bond with his father. According to Express, he said the following about the situation:

I was very angry. My anger boiled over in school - I fought every kid and rebelled constantly. I lost count of the times I changed schools. I needed a father figure. I leaned towards older bad guys. Sometimes I wanted to meet my father, sometimes I didn't. It's the same now - I am totally conflicted.

Does Tom Jones have a wife?

He was married until 2016, when his wife passed away from cancer. Allegedly Tom Jones' age was 17 when he married his high school darling, Melinda Trenchard, in 1957. Their first child, Mark Woodward, was born soon after their marriage.

Tom Jones and his wife Melinda in 2016. Photo: @RadioOpsinhoor

The young family relocated from Wales to London and eventually emigrated to Los Angeles as Tom's music career enjoyed more success. According to Hello Magazine, none of Tom Jones' relationships was as genuine as the one he had with Linda, who was instrumental in Jones' music career.

How old was Tom Jones' wife?

Melinda passed away at the age of 75 years, based on Hello Magazine's report. She was born in 1941.

Who is the mother of Tom Jones' illegitimate son?

Katherine Berkery birthed Jonathan. Despite his estrangement from his second child, Jonathan, Tom Jones' family, the one he associates with, enjoys his presence as he actively participates in every aspect of their lives.

Tom Jones at the Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Concert in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Tom Jones' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, the Welsh musician has $300 million in assets. He earned this from music sales and endorsement deals.

Frequently asked questions

Although now an octogenarian, Thomas still commands much following in the music industry, with many desirous to know more about him. Below are some questions people ask and the best answers:

Does Tom Jones have biological children? He has two biological children.

How many children did Tom Jones father? He fathers two boys.

How many children and grandchildren does Tom Jones have? He has two sons and two grandchildren.

Who is Tom Jones' daughter? He is blessed with only two sons.

Who is Tom Jones' sister? She is Sheila Davies.

Sir Tom Jones' children have built their careers within and outside their father's influence. The legendary singer Ton has also lived an extraordinary life inundated with narratives of love, loss, and enduring bonds.

