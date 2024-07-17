Tom Jones' children, wife, and grandchildren: Inside his family life
Most people discuss a man's legacy by mentioning his wealth and affluence over a successful career. However, Tom Jones' children are the most important of his earthly achievements to him. Who are his family?
Sir Thomas Jones is an iconic Welsh singer whose colourful and eventful career has given him a legendary status in the global music industry. Outside of the paparazzi of a bubbling stage of life, he is a family-oriented man with marked deep connections with his immediate family and friends.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Sir Thomas Jones Woodward OBE
|Nickname
|Tiger, Jones, The Voice
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7 June 1940
|Age
|84 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Treforest, Pontypridd, Glamorgan Wales, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|London, England
|Nationality
|Welsh
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'9" (177 cm)
|Weight
|200 lbs (90 kg)
|Hair colour
|Gray
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|Freda Jones and Thomas Woodward
|Siblings
|Sheila Davies
|Marital status
|Widow
|Late partner
|Melinda "Linda" Rose Trenchard
|Baby mother
|Katherine Berkery
|Ex-girlfriends
|Mary Wilson, Charlotte Laws, Marjorie Wallace, Cassandra Peterson
|Children
|Mark and Jonathan
|Education
|Wood Road Junior School, Pontypridd Central Secondary Modern School
|Profession
|Actor, musician, singer
|Net worth
|$300 million
|Social media
|Facebook, Instagram
Tom Jones' children
While no one is known as Tom Jones' daughter, as published on his IMDb page, he is a proud father of two sons born by two women. Below are details about his children:
Mark Woodward
|Full name
|Mark Woodward
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 April 1957
|Age
|67 years old (as of 2024
|Mother
|Melinda Trenchard
Mark Woodward is the eldest of Tom Jones' sons and was raised during his father's growing fame in the music industry. He went almost everywhere his father performed and soon became part of Tom's managerial team, starting in 1986.
He is reportedly a businessman with wealth outside of his daddy's trust fund. Mark married Donna, his father's publicist, and they share two children. Mark Woodward's children are Alex, born in 1983, and Emma, born in 1987.
Jonathan Berkery
|Full name
|Jonathan Berkery
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|27 June 1988
|Age
|36 years old (as of 2024)
|Mother
|Katherine Berkery
Jonathan Berkery was born following a brief romance with model Katherine Berkery during one of his tours in the United States. He initially denied being the father, but a court-ordered DNA test proved otherwise and imposed on him the duty of the father.
Tom was mandated to pay £1,700 monthly in child support until Jonathan was 18 years old. Although Jonathan was confirmed to be Tom Jones' son, the latter never participated in his upbringing beyond financials.
It is stated that Jon Berkery has not received a phone call or birthday card from his father. This led him to feel a deep sense of abandonment in his early life, and he took to drugs and drinks to numb his emotions. He is now a musician with an ungranted desire to bond with his father. According to Express, he said the following about the situation:
I was very angry. My anger boiled over in school - I fought every kid and rebelled constantly. I lost count of the times I changed schools. I needed a father figure. I leaned towards older bad guys. Sometimes I wanted to meet my father, sometimes I didn't. It's the same now - I am totally conflicted.
Does Tom Jones have a wife?
He was married until 2016, when his wife passed away from cancer. Allegedly Tom Jones' age was 17 when he married his high school darling, Melinda Trenchard, in 1957. Their first child, Mark Woodward, was born soon after their marriage.
The young family relocated from Wales to London and eventually emigrated to Los Angeles as Tom's music career enjoyed more success. According to Hello Magazine, none of Tom Jones' relationships was as genuine as the one he had with Linda, who was instrumental in Jones' music career.
How old was Tom Jones' wife?
Melinda passed away at the age of 75 years, based on Hello Magazine's report. She was born in 1941.
Who is the mother of Tom Jones' illegitimate son?
Katherine Berkery birthed Jonathan. Despite his estrangement from his second child, Jonathan, Tom Jones' family, the one he associates with, enjoys his presence as he actively participates in every aspect of their lives.
Tom Jones' net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, the Welsh musician has $300 million in assets. He earned this from music sales and endorsement deals.
Frequently asked questions
Although now an octogenarian, Thomas still commands much following in the music industry, with many desirous to know more about him. Below are some questions people ask and the best answers:
- Does Tom Jones have biological children? He has two biological children.
- How many children did Tom Jones father? He fathers two boys.
- How many children and grandchildren does Tom Jones have? He has two sons and two grandchildren.
- Who is Tom Jones' daughter? He is blessed with only two sons.
- Who is Tom Jones' sister? She is Sheila Davies.
Sir Tom Jones' children have built their careers within and outside their father's influence. The legendary singer Ton has also lived an extraordinary life inundated with narratives of love, loss, and enduring bonds.
