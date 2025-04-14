Who is Thato Dithebe? Get to know the House of Zwide actor

Thato Dithebe has proven to be an outstanding actor, having played roles in major Mzansi soapies like House of Zwide, Champions, and Kokota. With a career dating back to his childhood, the rising star knows the importance of staying grounded amid rising fame. In a January X (Twitter) post, he wrote:

I work hard. I'm kinda talented. But trust me when I say I'd be nothing without His grace.

Thato Dithebe at the 6th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards at The Galleria on March 11, 2023, in Sandton (L). Photo: Oupa Bopape on Getty Images/@nounouche.online on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Thato Dithebe has been in the limelight since he was eight years old .

. He graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand with a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering.

Dithebe landed his first starring role in television in 2023 when he joined the cast of the Mzansi Magic show Kokota as Amapiano star Tshepang.

Thato Dithebe's profile summary

Full name Thato Dithebe Date of birth November 21, 2000 Age 24 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Krugersdorp, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Religion Christian Education Maragon Private School University of the Witwatersrand (Civil Engineering) Profession Actor, television presenter, dancer Managed by Owen S. Management Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Thato Dithebe grew up in Krugersdorp

Dithebe is a native of Krugersdorp on the West Rand in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and speaks Sotho. He expressed his pride in his hometown while speaking to Sowetan in February 2024.

I'm proud to be from Krugersdorp – although we speak pure Sotho, it is always nice to be able to dabble in the colourful Pretorian lingo... When I was younger, I'd frequently visit my relatives from there, which refined my pronounciation of some of the words and phrases.

The actor was raised alongside his sister, Tebogo Dithebe. He regularly shares pictures of his mother and sister on Instagram but has yet to reveal details about his father. In May 2018, he uploaded a picture of his mother combing his hair with the caption:

To the goat: I love you, Ma. Raised up by black girl magic

Five facts about South African actor Thato Dithebe. Photo: @nounouche.online on Instagram (modified by author)

Thato wants fans to focus on his work

Actor Thato Dithebe is not married, and it is unclear whether he is single or in a relationship. In 2024, he told Sowetan that he is a 'proud bachelor who is more focused on mastering his craft and leaving a lasting legacy.' His social media posts are often work-related.

Dithebe does not have a child but is close to his nieces, who he said are often mistaken for his kids. He featured the little ones in his April 2025 commercial for Garnier South Africa.

Thato Dithebe with his mother and his sister Thebogo. Photo: @presidentthato (modified by author)

Thato Dithebe is an engineering graduate

The House of Zwide star attended Maragon Private School, from where he graduated in 2019 with three distinctions. He later enrolled at the University of the Witwatersrand. Thato Thabete pursued a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and graduated in April 2024.

The upcoming actor told Sunday World in 2024 that he wanted to study film and TV, but his mother encouraged him to have something to fall back on in case he wanted to leave the entertainment industry. He credited his family, friends, and producers for helping him find the right balance between his studies and work.

Left home as an entertainer, and came back as an engineer...This degree is dedicated to my mother. Growing up, I was a creative kid who wanted to do everything, from TV to dancing, to designing...All these things required a lot of time and money. My mom always assured me that as long as my grades were good, she would be fully supportive, standing behind me no matter what.

Thato Dithebe on his graduation day from Wits University in April 2024. Photo: @presidentthato (modified by author)

Thato Dithebe has a diverse entertainment career

Neo from House of Zwide made Dithebe a household name when he was cast in early 2022, but he had been in entertainment for several years. After making his industry debut at eight years old, he appeared in several commercials and had cameo roles in popular Mzansi soapies like Rhythm City and Soul Buddyz.

The actor became a presenter on the SABC1 youth show YoTV in 2016 alongside Candice Modiselle. Thato later hosted the Channel O lifestyle show GenZ from 2020.

Thato Dithebe as a presenter on Channel O (R). Photo: @presidentthato (modified by author)

Dithebe is also a talented dancer and was part of the Kryptonite Dance Academy when they won SA's Got Talent in 2016. In February 2024, he debuted as Lebogang on Mzansi Magic's soccer series Champions alongside industry heavyweights like Kgomotso Christopher, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and Sello Maake ka-Ncube.

His growing star power has allowed him to be the brand ambassador for major brands in South Africa, including Coca-Cola, Garnier, Bop Shop, and Wimpy South Africa. Thato is managed by Owen S. Management. The agency is known for representing stars like Khosi Ngema, Trevor Gumbi, and Nthati Moshesh.

Thato Dithebe in an episode of Champions on Mzansi Magic (L). Photo: @presidentthato (modified by author)

Thato Dithebe's TV shows

TV show Role Network Champions Lebogang Serite Mzansi Magic/1Magic Gauteng Maboneng Jabu SABC1, SABC2 House of Zwide Neo eTV Kokota Tshepang Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu The Queen Godfrey Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu Unmarried Bongz Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, 1Magic Black Tax Guest star SABC2, eTV, BET Network Gen Z President Thato Channel O

Thato Dithebe's biography highlights the life of a star destined to make waves in the South African entertainment industry. Handsome with brains is an understatement for the multi-talented and hard-working Thato.

