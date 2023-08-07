What happened to Melinda Trenchard, Tom Jones' first wife?

Melinda Trenchard, Linda or Lady Woodward, was famously known as Tom Jones' wife. Even though the singer publicly declared his love for her and often referred to her as his only true love, he was involved with multiple women, begging the question, what happened to Melinda Trenchard?

Tom Jones, born Thomas Jones Woodward, was a Welsh singer who catapulted to fame in the 1960s thanks to his baritone voice. Unlike the star who enjoyed the attention he received from his fans, Melinda, his wife of 59 years, preferred living away from the public's prying eyes.

Melinda Trenchard's profile and bio summary

Melinda Trenchard's age and early life

Melinda Trenchard was born in 1941 in the United Kingdom. She preferred living away from the limelight; hence, updates about her parents and family are not publicly available. Neither is there information about her educational background.

She allegedly worked as a factory worker. Years later, she came into the spotlight for being the wife of Tom Jones, the famous Welsh singer.

How old was Tom Jones when he met his wife?

Melinda Trenchard and Tom Jones met during their childhood years. In an episode of The Joe Wicks Podcast, The Voice star revealed that he fell in love with his wife when they were 12. He stated,

I was in love with my wife as a kid. We grew up together and have loved one another ever since we saw one another.

Tom Jones' wife

Sir Tom Jones and Melinda Trenchard married in March 1957 at the Pontypridd register office. Melinda was only 17 years old then. The couple had their first child, Mark Woodward, one month later.

Melinda was hopeful about having more children and expanding their family. However, she lost a pregnancy which eventually rendered her infertile.

At the time of Tom Jones' son's birth, Jones had not started pursuing his career as a singer. Instead, he worked a regular job to fend for his family, although his wife pushed him to venture into the entertainment industry. Therefore, they relocated to California, USA.

Sir Jones only started gaining fame in 1965 after releasing his hit song, It's Not Unusual. He also became famous for his signature tight pants and open shirts. His full-throated baritone voice often moved masses. Even though his wife played a fundamental part in his career, she rarely attended his live performances but preferred staying home.

Infidelity

Sir Tom's career became a whirlwind of success after releasing hits like Green Green Grass of Home. He became Elvis Presley's friend, and their relationship made him gain more popularity.

He was also close friends with Priscilla Presley and was rumoured to have had an affair with her. He refuted claims that he was romantically involved with Priscilla. Jones' cheating allegations did not end there. He was reported to have gotten into extra-marital affairs. He admitted to having lost count of the women he had been involved with.

His relationship with Marjorie Wallace became the centre of attraction after they were photographed together in Barbados and Las Vegas. He reportedly left Marjorie as his wife was about to discover their secret love affair. He often referred to Melinda as the most important thing in his life.

Absenteeism

Tom Jones sired a baby, Jonathan Berkley, with model Katherine Berkley, one of his lovers. Sadly, this incident was the epitome of Melinda's humiliation. Unfortunately, Tom has never met his love child and allegedly does not intend to. Jonathan grew up without much guidance, becoming homeless and a gun-carrying dealer.

Tom Jones' wife's cancer

Melinda Trenchard's health issues started in the 1960s after she was diagnosed with lung problems. She was later diagnosed with lung cancer months before her death. Trenchard took her last bow at Cedars Sinai Hospital on 10th April 2016 at 75 years. That year, Sir Tom Jones cancelled his tours to be by his dying wife's side.

Tom Jones' current wife

Sir Tom is not coy about the meaning of his new song; I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall. The piece is a tribute to Melinda Trenchard, his wife of 59 years. Before Linda's death, Tom promised not to die with her; hence, he received two-month counselling and returned on stage. He also relocated to London.

In an interview in 2017, the singer mentioned he has no plans to remarry. Since his wife's death, Sir Tom speaks highly of her and the love they shared. He has not disclosed details about his romantic life and whether he intends to marry again. In an interview, he confessed his undying love for Melinda, saying,

I'm glad we had our lives together, but I wish she was here now; we would be old together.

Melinda Trenchard was married to Tom Jones for nearly six decades, even though cases of infidelity marred the union. Tom Jones publicly blamed himself for her death.

