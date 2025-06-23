Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has come out to address the blunder Ronwen William committed during their narrow defeat against Borussia Dortmund at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Portuguese manager and his boy suffered a 4-3 loss against Dortmund at the TQL Stadium Soccer in Cincinnati. The defeat was the Brazilians' first in the competition after starting the tournament with a win against Ulsan HD.

The Betway Premiership champions currently sit third in Group F with three points out of a possible six and still have a good chance of securing a place in the next round.

“Playing out from the back is part of our style,” the Portuguese coach said.

“Yes, we made a mistake during the build-up today [Saturday], but do you think I’m the kind of coach who would blame a player like Ronwen Williams for that?”

“Football is a game full of mistakes, even I make them when selecting the lineup. That’s why I support my players. At halftime, my message was focused on encouragement. How can I criticise someone like Teboho Mokoena, who gives his all and only wants to perform well?”

“In high-pressure matches like this, errors will happen, it’s part of the game. But in this club, we respond with support and training, not blame. Trust is built by standing with your players, especially when things go wrong.”

Source: Briefly News