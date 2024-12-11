One hun was surprised by her boo thang with a brand new whip on their special day, and the clip went viral

The video sparked a wave of online reaction, and it gained massive traction on social media

Netizens loved the heartwarming moment as they flooded the post with sweet messages, and some raved over her gift

A South African couple took Mzansi by storm, leaving many people with warm and fuzzy feelings.

A woman was surprised by her bae with a new car in a TikTok video. Image: @pastordonation

Woman gets new beemer from bae

The clip shared by TikTok user @pastordonation shows the heartwarming moment between the pair as their loved ones surrounded them. The couple appeared to be celebrating their traditional wedding dress to the nines in white and black African attires.

In the video, the woman is blinded as they take her to see the big surprise. She opens her eyes and sees her brand-new whip, a black BMW.

The footage became an instant hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments, leaving many people in awe.

Take a look at the video below:

SA gushes over the couple's touching moment

The love birds left many in awe as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Grateful said:

"Congratulations and God bless who blessed you nice."

Dima wrote:

"Please teach me how to pray."

Callinah shared:

"Wow congratulations."

Promise@DanielsNwasimadani commented:

"Beautiful congratulations a swi sasekile xem hi khensa na loko mihi endle vanhu migageni Waka Hina pastor Donation."

Malebo shared:

"Some ladies are lucky ijoo."

