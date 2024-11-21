One lady was left in shock by her hubby, who surprised her with her dream car, and she showed it off

The stunner was in awe of her new whip, and the video grabbed the attention of many people online

Social media users reacted as they flocked to the comments section with congratulatory messages

A woman's dream became a reality after her man went above and beyond to ensure it came to pass.

A lady was surprised by her husband with her dream car in a TikTok video. Image: @thandah_nzimande

Woman's hubby surprises her with dream car

The lady was in disbelief as she arrived at the dealership, where she was surprised by the man with her brand-new whip. The heartwarming moment was captured and shared under the TikTok handle @thandah_nzimande.

In the clip posted on the video-sharing app, one can see how shocked the woman was. She began tearing up in disbelief at the wholesome moment. She laughed with joy as they unveiled her stunning Mini Cooper.

She thanked her husband while taking her TikTok caption, showing her appreciation. The footage caused a widespread online reaction, leaving many people with mixed feelings on the internet.

Watch the video below:

SA showers wife with congratulatory messages

Mzansi online viewers were in awe of the woman's hubby's grand gesture, and many gushed over the vehicle while some wished her well.

Nombulelo vilakazi🇿🇦 said:

"A humble wife."

Ncebsie expressed:

"Not the sales lady more excited than you."

Fiona wrote:

"Congratulations sisi, and it suits your aesthetic, usazoba muhle more, I'm happy for you, stranger."

Philisiwe madela added:

"Omg, you were so in disbelief how cute ncooo."

Portia Lisene replied:

"Not just a car but a mini. You are blessed, sisi."

Wands commented:

"She is so so shocked, enjoy the car."

