A content creator, Boni from Lifereset with Boni, shared what a nurse working at a retail company earned

The anonymous individual obtained a bachelor's degree from an unknown tertiary institution and had two years of experience

Social media users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the salary and guess the person's employer

People tried to guess the company a nurse in retail worked for after a woman shared her salary. Images: @lifereset_za / TikTok, Morsa Images / Getty Images

A popular content creator was back at it, revealing the salaries of individuals who wished not to be named. This time, she disclosed the salary of a nurse working at a retail drugstore, sparking curiosity among online users who wondered about the nurse's employer.

Retail store nurse's salary

Boni, from Lifereset with Boni, took to her TikTok account (@lifereset_za) to share with app users that an anonymous nurse earned a basic salary of R27 855 and total earnings of R34 438.

The content creator previously shared the payslip of a local nurse working in Saudi Arabia.

The retail company nurse, who had a bachelor's degree and two years of experience, worked a 9am-to-5pm shift and worked on the first and last Saturdays of the month.

Watch the video below:

What do registered nurses in retail earn?

According to Glassdoor, a retail drugstore nurse's salary depends on the employer and location.

For example, registered nurses at Dis-Chem in Cape Town may earn an average base salary of R193 000 annually, while those at Clicks may earn R203 000 annually.

Internet comments on payslip

A few local social media users were unhappy with what the nurse received at the end of each month, and others thought it sufficed. Some even played the guessing game for who the anonymous professional worked.

@user5883561717901 shared their opinion, writing:

"Yoh, that's Clicks. Very horrible pay. That's why I resigned via WhatsApp."

@keychain220 wrote in the comment section:

"Nah, you can’t leave government comfort for this, especially if you also work on Saturdays."

A curious @user1571240223653 wondered:

"Where's the medical aid contribution?"

@zet_qiqa shared their thoughts with the online community:

"That's a lot of working days. Eastern Cape government pays just about the same."

@kaima711 said to app users:

"That looks like a Clicks payslip. People get paid well there."

@katlegokatsi thought it was another retail company, stating:

"It's Dis-Chem."

3 other payslips Boni has shown

A retail cashier's salary sparked outrage among South Africans, with some questioning companies how they expected their employees to survive.

A wealthy rigger working in a neighbouring country wowed the internet with their salary. The professional didn't even have a matric certificate!

On the other hand, one matric certificate holder's R60 000 payslip left the nation with chest pains.

