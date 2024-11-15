“This Is Not for the Weak”: Matric Holder’s R60k Payslip Leaves SA With Chest Pains
- A woman caused a shock wave on social media after she showcased the payslip of a training facilitator with only a Grade 12
- The lady also revealed that the individual did a short course, and the clip gained massive traction
- People in South Africa were stunned as they took to the comments section to express their thought
Mzansi netizens had instant migraines after a woman unveiled the payslip of a training facilitator with only matric.
Training facilitator with only matric earns R60k
Content creator Lifereset with Boni is famously known for showing off people's salaries in different career fields. This time around, she left South Africans with chest pains after revealing how much a training facilitator with only a Grade 12 certificate earns.
In the video shared under the TikTok handle @lifereset_za, she revealed the person's salary, which was R60,150.25. As for the tax, the individual paid R15,178, UIF R177.12, and a net pay of R44,841.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Boni mentioned that the person also completed a one-week short course in "train the trainer" and "motivator." The training facilitator shared that the company offers no benefits but hopes people will consider this field.
Take a look at the clip below:
SA is interested in training facilitator's salary
The online community was amazed by the payslip as they flocked to the comments section to ask questions while some expressed their thoughts.
Lindz said:
"Where did they do the course."
Nthabisengramatsw added:
"Which short course did they do?"
Nathi_thebrave wrote:
"Matric plus connection."
Justice the Farmer shared:
"That's true, I'm working as a Training Facilitator, Assessor and Moderator. however, it is advisable to be a subject matter expert."
Kekana commented:
"Lol, this content is not for the weak."
Woman flexes car salesman's payslip
Briefly News previously reported that a woman in South Africa amazed the nation after showcasing a car salesman's payslip, which had peeps going wild.
Boni is known for sharing people's payslips on the video platform under the TikTok handle @lifereset_za. This time, Boni flexed how much a car salesman earns, which impressed many online users in Mzansi.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za