A woman caused a shock wave on social media after she showcased the payslip of a training facilitator with only a Grade 12

The lady also revealed that the individual did a short course, and the clip gained massive traction

People in South Africa were stunned as they took to the comments section to express their thought

Mzansi netizens had instant migraines after a woman unveiled the payslip of a training facilitator with only matric.

A woman showed off the payslip of a training facilitator with only a matric in a TikTok video that stunned SA. Image: Oliver Helbig/Getty Images and @lifereset_za/TikTok

Training facilitator with only matric earns R60k

Content creator Lifereset with Boni is famously known for showing off people's salaries in different career fields. This time around, she left South Africans with chest pains after revealing how much a training facilitator with only a Grade 12 certificate earns.

In the video shared under the TikTok handle @lifereset_za, she revealed the person's salary, which was R60,150.25. As for the tax, the individual paid R15,178, UIF R177.12, and a net pay of R44,841.

Boni mentioned that the person also completed a one-week short course in "train the trainer" and "motivator." The training facilitator shared that the company offers no benefits but hopes people will consider this field.

SA is interested in training facilitator's salary

The online community was amazed by the payslip as they flocked to the comments section to ask questions while some expressed their thoughts.

Lindz said:

"Where did they do the course."

Nthabisengramatsw added:

"Which short course did they do?"

Nathi_thebrave wrote:

"Matric plus connection."

Justice the Farmer shared:

"That's true, I'm working as a Training Facilitator, Assessor and Moderator. however, it is advisable to be a subject matter expert."

Kekana commented:

"Lol, this content is not for the weak."

Woman flexes car salesman's payslip

