A woman in South Africa amazed the nation after showcasing a car salesman's payslip, which had peeps going wild.

Woman shows off car salesman's payslip

The lady named Boni is known for sharing people's payslips on the video platform under the TikTok handle @lifereset_za.

This time, Boni flexed how much a car salesman earns, which impressed many online users in Mzansi. @lifereset_za revealed that the person's basic salary is R11,500, and the individual bagged R47k as commission for that specific month.

Boni explained that the commission changes monthly according to the person's performance and listed everything you need to become a car salesman.

"I know it's a very stressful job, but you just need your driver's licence and also your matric results."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to car salesman's payslip

People in Mzansi were impressed by the car salesman's paycheck as they flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

Mazakazaka said:

"Very stressful..but the money is good."

Khayelihle Zulu inquired:

"What stressing, if I may ask."

To which Mazakazaka responded by saying:

"Getting people to buy cars is not easy; they are blacklisted and all and you have to reach your target monthly."

User wrote:

"This is still a good salary for."

Kim commented:

"I agree, but very, very strict.. go there knowing you are a hard worker and professional. Even their bonuses are well."

