“I Can’t Keep This Secret”: Woman Claims MultiChoice Pays Well, Sparks Debate

A woman named Boni, known for her TikTok content creation, claimed that MultiChoice pays its employees well

The TikTok user didn't share their salaries despite saying she couldn't keep the news a secret any longer

Some social media users in the post's comment section agreed with Boni, while others found themselves disagreeing

Woman claims MultiChoice pays its employees well. Images: @lifereset_za

MultiChoice, a broadcasting giant founded in 1994, is known for delivering top-tier entertainment to millions and, according to one woman's claims, even better paychecks to its employees.

While her statement had some nodding in agreement, others quickly challenged her perspective.

Woman claims MultiChoice pays well

Social media personality Boni from Lifereset with Boni took to her TikTok account (@lifereset_za) to excitedly share with people news she claimed to have known about MultiChoice.

While Boni is known to share people's salaries and hide the company, she did the opposite concerning the broadcasting company.

In the video, the woman said:

"Guys, I can't keep this to myself anymore. I can't keep this secret. MultiChoice pays well.

"That company pays their people well, guys. I'm impressed."

Watch the video below:

Online users shared divided responses about MultiChoice

While some people agreed with Boni that the company provided their staff with great salaries, others found themselves on the other side of the fence.

@treasure_mn shared with Boni:

"I've worked there, and I agree with you 100%. MultiChoice pays!"

@keneilwe_leeuw, who also sided with the TikTok content creator, added their take:

"My brother was an intern. He was earning R10 000. I was so shocked to find that out."

@limitless532 shared their opinion on the matter:

"That's why our DStv is expensive. It's to pay those ridiculous bonuses."

@ngoakomaphoto laughed and alleged:

"That's why they are closing down."

@garth5835 wrote in the comment section:

"If only it reflected in the content they offered."

@thethingpeace, who found the video humorous, stated:

"I hope you are being sarcastic, given I worked there before."

