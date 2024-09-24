A 24-year-old man shared on TikTok that he made R84 000 per month as a financial manager

He invited other people to also share their salaries, ages, and occupations in the post's comment section

While some shared what they earned and did for a living, others flooded the comment section with questions

A man shared he makes R84 000 per month. Images: @iamandriel.mo

Education paves the way to success, equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge to earn well and secure their future. In a TikTok post, a young man astonished many when he shared his substantial salary, leaving many curious about his road to financial success.

Managing his finances

Using the handle @iamandriel.mo, a 24-year-old man participated in a TikTok trend in which people shared their salaries, ages, and occupations and asked others to do the same.

The young man told app users he was a financial manager and earned a good R84 000 monthly.

Take a look at the guy's picture he posted below:

A young man shared his occupation and salary. Image: @iamandriel.mo

Mzansi reacts to man's salary

Thousands of members of the online community headed to the professional's comment section to share their salaries and occupations. Others wondered how the man got to where he is in his career.

@khustar23 said to people online:

"I need to go back to school. I earn peanuts."

@airblack911 laughed and said:

"Get him, ladies! He has money."

@modiegi_moolly shared that they planned to study financial management and asked if the course was challenging. @iamandriel.mo replied:

"It requires a lot of your time practically, but if I did it, so can you."

@nolu.m7 asked the financial manager:

"What are your qualifications?"

The TikTok user replied:

"BCom accounting science."

@kiz442 shared how surprised they were by the man's work attire, writing:

"Financial managers need PPE?"

The man responded:

"I work in a mine."

Mzansi drops big numbers after man shares R4.5k salary

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a 26-year-old man who shared that he made R4 500 monthly and asked others to share their salaries in the comment section.

While some shared their information, others wondered if they were in the right profession after seeing the vast amounts people pocketed.

