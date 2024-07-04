One man seeks advice as he shared his situation of gaining an R8K salary and monthly expenses

The gentleman detailed his circumstance, and the video went viral online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Social media users were happy to help out the gent, as they advised him in the comments section

A South African man shared an inbox he received from a gentleman inquiring for financial help.

Man breaks down R8k salary and monthly expenses, SA offers advice

The footage shared by @usizilomuntuomnyama on the video platform has gained massive popularity on social media, with thousands of likes and comments. The gent showed off a message he received from a man asking for advice on his finances.

In the text, the man inquiring about help said he earns R8K monthly. He then broke down his expenses by saying he spent R150 on transport, his rent was R850, and his food was R1K, but that depends at times. He pays less than what he shared.

He went on to say that he spends R200 monthly on data and R150 on funeral insurance. At the end of the message, he asked if he could buy a car and, if so, which type would fit his income.

South Africans offer the man advice

Many people took to the comments section to advise the guy on his situation, saying:

Sizwe Mangali said:

"I get R25k after tax. I recently bought a VW Mk1 for cash R30k. It's been 6 months, no problem, and I don't have stress about instalment."

SheHighness added:

"Do not buy a car for now; save R2000 a month for the next 36 months & buy a 2nd hand car in cash."

L.deveila wrote:

"I believe if you earn less than 15k just stay away from buying a car until you have a second source of income."

Carol commented:

"Nah, don't buy a car. Rather save up and buy second hand later. Cash if you can."

Tar yamza S A wrote:

"Buying a car will put you closer to the grave if you earn that kind of money and you don't have side money coming in for you."

