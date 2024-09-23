A car dealership shared a video of a woman getting emotional after buying a brand-new Volkswagen

The woman, whose face remained hidden, hugged a man as they made their way to the new purchase

Social media users assumed the man was the woman's husband and praised him for his support

A woman was emotional after buying a new car. Images: @caydeys.auto

Source: TikTok

Buying a new car is a significant milestone, stirring up a range of emotions as it marks a major investment and moment in one's life. In one case, a woman was overcome with emotion as she stood in front of a new car set to go home with her.

Driven to emotions

Caydeys Auto, a car dealership in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, took to its TikTok account (@caydeys.auto) to share how one of its customers reacted after buying a brand-new Volkswagen.

In the clip, a woman tightly hugs a man as they walk closer to their new vehicle, not showing her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The dealership wrote in their caption:

"Emotional experience. Congratulations on your immaculate purchase."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to emotional woman

Social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the woman's new car. Many also thought the man in the video was the woman's partner and praised him for his love and support.

@user17461194586995 wrote in the comment section:

"Congratulations to this lovely woman, and thanks, my brother, for loving your woman. We love both of you."

A supportive @mimzo416 shared:

"Some women are lucky. Congratulations, sister."

A hopeful @lalasepeng_ wrote:

"God bless me with such a man."

@brbie381, one of the app users who assumed the man was the woman's partner, said:

"God will bless you for loving and taking care of your wife. You are a responsible father and husband."

@spega2091 told the online community:

"The definition of true love."

@user5184902403742 wrote in the comments:

"I connect to this blessing. Mine is coming. Congratulations, my sister."

Motorist pays R37k for Polo at auction

In another story, Briefly News reported about a TikTok user who posted on the internet that a Volkswagen Polo was sold at an auction for R37 000.

The man who filmed the bidding shared that the auction took place in Sandton, although similar auctions occur across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News