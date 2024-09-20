A video on TikTok showed a matric ball driver revving a vehicle and then unexpectedly pulling away

The unknown driver's sudden actions led a girl and her matric ball partner to fall to the ground

Many social media users in the comments felt sorry for the girl, saying that the driver did her dirty

A driver's actions further ruined a girl's matric ball. Images: @sphulamthetho5 / TikTok, Westend61 / Getty Images

Many young students eagerly anticipate their matric dance as a memorable milestone in their final school year. Unfortunately, one girl's experience took a turn for the worse when the car she posed behind unexpectedly pulled away.

Matric dance nightmare

TikTok user @thandourh_weapons uploaded a video showing the incident to her account.

In the clip, the girl holds a bouquet and had her partner by her side. The couple smile for the cameras as they stand behind a revving vehicle. Suddenly, without warning, the car pulls away, resulting in the couple to fall to the ground.

Watch the video below:

Another TikTokker posted a different angle of the incident. Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi feels for the girl

Hundreds of social media users shared how sorry they felt for the girl on what was supposed to be a positively memorable night.

After seeing the video, @_lonty said:

"I wouldn’t go to a matric dance again."

@1pombleyy wrote in the comment section:

"We need a story time, yoh. Whose car is that, and why did the person do that?"

A sad @pluto.fxkiid said:

"The gent sabotaged her."

@thatowhite25 tried adding humour and stated:

"The rental had to leave."

@taylor.sogoni laughed and wrote:

"The cameraperson failed us, shem."

@cheep.o_mbhele told the online community:

"This was her sign to go back home."

@tshepiso960206 shared with app users:

"Yes, it hurts now, but growing up, she will have a funny story to tell. Beautiful memories right there."

Gent shows up drunk to matric dance

Earlier today, Briefly News reported about the same couple, this time, looking at the girl's partner. The young man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, heavily disappointing his partner.

The online community shook their heads at the man's behaviour, feeling sorry for the girl.

