The South African controversial Ngizwe Mchunu recently regained his sponsorship with JAC Motors

News about the former Ukhozi FM presenter getting back his sponsorship with the motor shop

This was after he lost the sponsorship later after making tribalist remarks against Julius Malema

The South African former controversial radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu again made headlines regarding his partnership with JAC Motors.

Ngizwe Mchunu regains JAC Motors' sponsorship

Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu became the talk of the town on social media after he announced that he had regained his partnership with JAC Motors.

This was after they terminated their deal with him last year December after making tribalistic remarks to the EFF president Julius Malema.

The gossip and news page MDNews posted about Mchunu regaining his partnership with the dealership on their Twitter (X) page.

They captioned:

"Ngizwe Mchunu has regained his sponsorship with JAC Motors, after it was withdrawn last year due to tribalism allegations made by the EFF."

See the post below:

Ahead of his appearance on Unfollowed, Mchunu shared his side of the story after being labelled a tribalist with Briefly News.

He said:

"I am not a tribalist, but I am proud of who I am and proud of the Zulu nation. If other tribes are not proud of who they are, it’s none of my business."

Netizens react to Ngizwe's regaining his sponsorship

Shortly after the news about Ngizwe regaining his sponsorship with Jac Motors flooded social media, many netizens shared their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@GoldenSphex wrote:

"Sizothi Congratulations athi ngiyabonga zinja."

@Gowjas said:

"People need to mind their own business."

@RasDonald1 responded:

"You can't hate Ngizwe."

@Yolanda17188 replied:

"He got it back after a week. You're late."

@nsbusiso800 commented:

" I'm happy for him. Man is too funny."

@ReubenManiac mentioned:

"Yoh, this guy has lost a lot of weight."

@JayNdlovu1 responded:

"The EFF is always at the ICU these days."

Ngizwe Mchunu blasted over airport drama

In more Ngizwe Mchunu updates Briefly News shared the details of the former Ukhozi FM presenter who caused a scene at the King Shaka International Airport.

A video of Mchunu's argument with a flight attendant is under investigation. However, he claims to have done nothing wrong:

"Why do Africans always get oppressed in everything they do culturally? I did nothing wrong."

Source: Briefly News