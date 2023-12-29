Radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu made headlines once again on social media

JAC Motors shared a statement that they cut ties with Ngizwe over his tribalism scandal

Many netizens were happy with their decision, and some said he deserved it

Ngizwe Mchunu loses sponsorship over his tribalism scandal.

Source: Instagram

Things aren't going well for the controversial Ngizwe Mchunu, who recently lost an account due to his racist remarks when he was addressing the EFF leader Julius Malema.

JAC Motors withdraw their partnership with Ngizwe

Recently the radio personality made headlines once after he was found not guilty of all charges related to inciting public violence during the July unrest.

The star recently lost his sponsorship with JAC Motors over his tribalism. The news and gossip page MDNews reshared the media statement that was shared by the car dealership stating that they have terminated their relationship with Mchunu.

MDNews captioned the post:

"JAC Motors has terminated its relationship with Ngizwe Mchunu."

See the post below:

SA happy with Ngizwe losing a sponsorship deal

Shortly after the news about Ngizwe went viral on social media, many netizens were happy that he lost the sponsorship. See some of the comments below:

@Mbongeni_Kupiso said:

"Nice move."

@MatsedisoM wrote:

"Uyaphapha and gets excited ngomsamgano."

@MajengeMam14238 responded:

"Ngexesha lomtapo ppl were clapping hands for him bemncoma lomfo kuba babevuyela lanto yayisenzeka eKZN eish nizofa ngumkhethe nina."

@SibaniNgcobo responded:

"Good he deserves it."

@PkKhanya replied:

"Akafundiswe isifundo."

@malokisa commented:

"This guy keeps in setting himself up for failure."

@Dr_Sammy9 mentioned:

"Just for failing to control his mouth shame."

Court to hand down judgment on Friday

The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter faces charges of being one of the people who incited the violent July unrest, which took place in 2021. He had sent several warnings to the government when former President Jacob Zuma was arrested. However, he denied any involvement in the riots.

A source told ZiMoja that Ngizwe is hoping for a good outcome, one that would prove his innocence.

Ngizwe has the support of Amabutho

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu made his way to court and brought Amabutho with him.

The traditional organisation entered the courtroom in song and was said to be disruptive. Ngizwe had told the media that they supported him, and he appreciated that.

