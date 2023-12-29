Somizi Mhlongo sparked controversy after an interview about the late Mbongeni Ngema

Social media users accused Somizi of making Ngema's death about himself

Fans expressed annoyance, claiming Somizi was using the situation for personal gain

Somizi Mhlongo has come under fire from social media users after his recent interview regarding the late Sarafina star Mbongeni Ngema.

Somizi Mhlongo has been accused of chasing clout using Mbongeni Ngema's death. Image: @somizi and @Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Somizi's Mbongeni Ngema interview causes a buzz

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has been charting social media trends following Mbongeni Ngema's untimely passing. The Living The Dream With Somizi star caused a buzz when he allegedly fabricated WhatsApp messages from Ngema.

Speaking in a short video shared by @newslivesa on X, the star narrated how he met Mbongeni Ngema at the young age of 4. He added that he was later cast to be in the award-winning classic movie Sarafina. He said:

“I first met Bhuti Mbongeni Ngema when I was like 4 years old, he was in the same play with my mother and my father, in 1986 he created Sarafina and then two years later I was about 13 years old i auditions for the second cast for Sarafina.”

Mzansi blasts Somizi after his interview

Fans said Somizi is making Mbongeni Ngema's death about himself. Many accused the star of chasing clout.

@sewelankoana said:

"Why is he making this about him? why is he talking?"

@Ele_Rams added:

"When does he ever not make it about himself? He needs to sit down and shut up this one jeh. So annoying."

@MaKoopano added:

"Somizi is already famous, there’s no need for all these stunts."

@vusy_maps noted:

"He feels like we no longer paying attention to him that's why pulling these stunts."

@Ndlombango commented:

"When I was 4 years old… and 2 years later when I was 13 years old’haaibo"

@DeenickJ added:

"It always has to be about him, his friends need to call him into order hey like this is too much now."

Mohale Motaung seemingly responds to Somizi Mhlongo's 'fake' WhatsApp drama

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung has seemingly fired low-key jabs at his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo after he was caught in a lie on social media.

Somizi is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The popular media personality faced massive backlash after he was accused of fabricating a WhatsApp message and lying that it was Mbongeni Ngema's final message to him.

Source: Briefly News