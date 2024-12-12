The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) is unhappy with foreign-owned spaza shops

The organisation has called on landlords to kick out foreigners who rent their properties for spaza shops

Social media users defended landlords, arguing that they earned money through renting their properties

SANCO called on landlords to evict foreigners who rented their properties, but South Africans aren't happy with the statement. Image: Luba Lesolle/ George Herald

GAUTENG - The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) is taking a stand.

SANCO is calling on the government to address some of the country's issues, including the high price of electricity, spaza shop owners, and illegal mining.

The organisation marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to urge the government to take action.

SANCO unhappy with foreign nationals

During the march, a representative for SANCO explained that they were raising the issue of the country’s porous borders, foreign nationals, and illegal spaza shops.

“We are saying as SANCO, we don’t want that. We don’t want illegal spaza shops selling poisonous food.”

The organisation added that it was showing support for the community, which is suffering now. It also called on locals who are renting out properties to foreign spaza shop owners to kick them out.

Social media users disagree with SANCO

The statement hasn’t sat well with South Africans, who argued that landlords were earning money from renting out their properties.

@shades_of_braun asked:

“Some landlords make a living out of rentals. How will they survive?”

@Scelosamantiman stated:

“Those foreigners are paying rent to those landlords, so if they kick them out, who will pay that rent?”

@SparesBenz added:

“Are you going to feed their children? Or do you want them to suffer like you and start begging the government for grants? Imagine dictating about someone else's property. You guys are daft.”

@Mmakie10Mmakie said:

“These people are paying us rent to feed our kids. Why don't you tell inspectors to improve their jobs.”

Thato Nkosi added:

“No one can tell someone what to do in their own house. It’s private property. Didn't these people go to school, mara?”

Douglas Gilbert said:

“How can you kick money out?”

