Foreign Nationals Operating Spaza Shops Say Food Poisoning Incidents Are Political
- Foreign nationals who operate spaza shops in Soweto, Johannesburg, suspect political motives behind the food poisoning incidents
- they spoke while registering their businesses, and many questioned the motives behind the deaths of the children
- South Africans agreed with the foreign nationals, and some called for thorough investigations into the food poisoning
SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG — Foreign nationals who rushed to register their spaza shop businesses in Soweto suspect that the food poisoning-related deaths are politically motivated.
Foreign nationals smell a rat
According to SABC News, foreign nationals who queued to register their spaza shops at the Jabulani Civic Centre in Soweto, Johannesburg, weighed in on the food poisoning-related deaths. President Cyril Ramaphosa gave spaza shop owners a deadline to register their spaza shops.
"We didn't think things through": SA responds to spaza shop owner's blackmailing after being boycotted
Spaza shop owners insisted that they were not responsible for the food poisoning-related deaths. A shop owner said the incidents may be political. Another questioned why only children died from such incidents. The government declared the food-borne deaths a national disaster after it recorded dozens of deaths from similar incidents.
South Africans agree
Netizens on Facebook were on the foreign nationals' side.
Mai Nicole said:
"They must also investigate these small groups who are going around chasing spaza shop owners."
Mikael Girma said:
"This thing must be investigated properly, and the victim must get justice."
Elvis Mondonga said:
"I agree with you. They must investigate that lady from Operation Dudula."
Lucty Lebese said:
"I agree with them because why are the children dying and not the adults? There's a bigger agenda."
Tahir Tufa said:
"We all agree on that, but the government doesn't wanna investigate, and we don't have that much power to investigate this matter."
Over 1000 spaza shops closed
In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that over 1000 spaza shops and warehouses have been closed.
He said that the government also confiscated food that was found to be non-compliant and closed shops implicated in the death of children.
