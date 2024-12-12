Anastasija Homutova: Is she Andrey Rublev's wife or girlfriend?

Anastasija Homutova has been an important figure in the life of Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev for around eight years. She does not have a significant online presence but is often seen supporting her partner, leading to questions of whether she is Andrey Rublev's wife or still his girlfriend.

Anastasija Homutova is also a skilled tennis player but does not compete professionally. Her partner, Rublev, is a standout player in men's tennis. His aggressive playing style with powerful groundstrokes and a strong serve has earned him numerous titles and victories on the ATP Tour.

Anastasija Homutova's profile summary

Full name Anastasija Homutova Date of birth October 29, 1996 Age 28 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Latvia Nationality Latvian Height 5 feet and 6 inches (1.67 m/167 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Andrey Rublev (2016 to date) Profession Former tennis player, fashion model, tennis instructor

Who is Andrey Rublev's wife or girlfriend?

Andrey Rublev does not have a wife and is not married as of 2024. He is dating his long-term girlfriend, Anastasija Homutova. The couple has been linked since they were teenagers in 2016 after they met during a practice event in Moscow.

Anastasija is originally from Latvia, but her family relocated to Moscow, Russia, when she was young. She keeps a low profile with occasional features in Rublev's Instagram stories. She is often seen supporting him in the player's box and on the sidelines during games.

What does Anastasija Homutova do?

Anastasija Homutova is a former professional tennis player. She started playing at the age of five before joining the ITF in 2012. She participated in 102 pro matches, winning a total of 38, according to her profile on TennisLive.com.

Homutova reached the quarterfinals of an ITF clay court match held in Estonia in 2014 but lost to Alexandra Artamonova. Her last victory came on March 20, 2017, against Sara Lanca in Obidos, Portugal, during an ITF carpet event.

Anastasija played her last match on May 22, 2017, against Melany Krywoj in Antalya, Turkey, where she lost 2-6, 1-6 at a clay event. She works as a fashion model and as a part-time tennis coach for young students.

Anastasija Homutova's age

According to her ITF profile, Andrey Rublev's girlfriend is 28 years old as of 2024. She was born on October 29, 1996. Anastasija is one year older than Andrey, who was born on October 20, 1997 (age 27 in 2024).

Andrey Rublev's rise through the tennis rankings

Rublev started playing tennis at three years old. He turned professional in 2014 at 17 and has since made huge strides. Andrey achieved a career-high singles ranking of World No. 5 in September 2021 and is currently ranked No. 8.

He has won 16 singles titles and 4 doubles titles on the ATP Tour, including two Masters 1000 titles at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters and the 2024 Madrid Open. He has also reached the quarterfinals of four Grand Slam tournaments.

Andrey has since accumulated over $25 million in prize money. His coach told Tennis Majors in December 2023 that Rublev is doing well because he is self-driven and a hard worker.

And you can feel also the way he looked at the ball. A guy who can be on the court, (saying), 'Just one more, one more' – you don't have so many. He made me stay pumped all the time. I think when you need to force a player to stay on the court, then you have a problem. With Andrey, it is so easy; he's always ready, not one day off. You need to force him to stop because sometimes he is: 'I want to improve, I want to improve.'

Andrey Rublev's family has a strong sports background

Andrey's parents are Andrey Rublev Sr. and Marina Marenko. His father was a professional boxer before becoming a restaurant manager, and his mother was a tennis coach at the Spartak Tennis Club.

Marina Marenko has worked with notable tennis players such as Anna Kournikova. She received the Medal of the Order 'For Merit to the Fatherland' in 2009.

Rublev also has an older half-sister, Anna Arina Marenko, who was a former professional tennis player. His maternal grandfather, Andrey Fyodorovich, was a wrestling coach and an amateur tennis player.

FAQs

Andrey Rublev has proved to be a phenomenal tennis player. With a growing fanbase beyond Russia, many people have questions about his life on and off the tennis court.

Where is Andrey Rublev from?

Rublev is from Moscow, Russia. He was born there on October 20, 1997, and has represented Russia in various international tournaments. He is fluent in Russian, English, and Spanish.

Where does Andrey Rublev live now?

Andrey still resides in Moscow, Russia, and has another residence in Monte Carlo, Monaco. His primary base for training is in Barcelona at the 4Slam Tennis Academy.

Nike sponsored the Russian tennis star from April 2019 to January 2023. After parting ways with the company, Andrey launched his clothing brand called Rublo.

Has Rublev won a Masters 1000?

Rublev has won two ATP Masters 1000 titles as of 2024. He earned his first Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he defeated Holger Rune in a thrilling final. Rublev won his second Masters 1000 title at the 2024 Madrid Open, overcoming Felix Auger-Aliassime in a hard-fought match.

How many Grand Slams has Andrey Rublev won?

Andrey Rublev has yet to win any Grand Slam titles as of December 2024. He has reached the quarterfinals in four Grand Slam tournaments.

Anastasija Homutova is not Andrey Rublev's wife yet, but she remains an important part of his professional and personal life. Their long-lasting relationship has made them one of the most admired couples in the tennis world.

