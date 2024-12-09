Meet Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel: Their love story

Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, works behind the scenes, but without her, the wrestling world may not have witnessed the resurgence of The Scottish Warrior. Drew met his future wife around the time he was having career troubles that led to him being fired from WWE.

Drew and Kaitlyn at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in September 2023 (L). Photo: Todd Williamson on Getty Images/@dmcintyrewwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kaitlyn Frohnapfel has an independently success career in the medical field. She has kept many aspects of her personal life private and has no social media accounts despite being married to a famous wrestler.

Kaitlyn Frohnapfel's profile summary

Full name Kaitlyn Frohnapfel Date of birth December 31, 1991 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Largo, Florida, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Drew McIntyre (2016 to date) Children None (as of 2024) Siblings One sister Education University of South Florida (Medicine), Largo High School Profession Doctor Known for Being Drew McIntyre's spouse

Who is Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel?

Kaitlyn Frohnapfel is a physician based in Tampa, Florida. According to sources, she studied medicine at the University of South Florida and is an alumnus of Largo High School where she participated in track and field.

Kaitlyn Frohnapfel's age

Drew McIntyre's spouse is 32 years old as of 2024. She was born on December 31, 1991, in Largo, Florida. Kaitlyn is around seven years younger than the Scottish pro wrestler, who was born on June 6, 1985 (39 years old in 2024).

Top 5 facts about Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel. Photo: @dmcintyrewwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Drew McIntyre and Kaitlyn Frohnapfel meet?

Kaitlyn and Drew first met in 2013 in Tampa, Florida, when she was still studying at USF. Drew had just lost his mother and was at a bar with top pro wrestler Sheamus when their paths crossed.

The two had an immediate connection and started dating soon after. The couple announced their engagement in 2015. Drew McIntyre and Kaitlyn Frohnapfel's wedding was held on December 10, 2016.

Kaitlyn Frohnapfel helped Drew McIntyre revamp his wrestling career

In 2014, McIntyre was fired from the WWE due to a lack of trust from management and a perceived bad attitude. He struggled to win championships despite his potential. At the start of his career, Vince McMahon had nicknamed him The Chosen One.

Drew was going through a tough time, dealing with the pressure of failure and the loss of his mother. The situation worsened when he had a near-fatal back injury where two of his vertebras got serious damage, jeopardizing his return to wrestling.

Luckily, he had Kaitlyn by his side for emotional and physical support. He details how she helped him get back on his feet in his 2021 memoir, A Chosen Destiny: My Story.

McIntyre made his WWE return in 2017 and has never looked back. In 2020, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Warrior also won the 2024 World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre and Kaitlyn Frohnapfel at the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2024. Photo: @dmcintyrewwe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Did Drew McIntyre's wife have surgery?

In June 2024, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel had to undergo an emergency surgery. Drew shared the news during the Kickoff show ahead of the WWE Clash at the Castle event:

I wasn't going to talk about it. But I can't stop thinking about it. The one person who is not going to be there is my wife because she is in surgery right now. Emergency surgery. She told me, 'I want you to go there and bring that title home,' and I'm going to bring that title home!

Although the reason for the surgery is unknown, Frohnapfel seems to have recovered well because, on June 30, 2024, McIntyre shared a picture of them on Instagram with the caption,

One big happy family.

McIntyre and Kaitlyn have no children. The happy couple currently live with pet cats in their Tampa mansion.

What happened to Drew McIntyre and Taryn Terrell?

Long before meeting Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, McIntyre was married to former TNA wrestler Taryn Terrell. They met in the late 2000s and got engaged in 2009.

The ex-couple had a Las Vegas wedding in May 2010, but the marriage lasted only a year. Taryn announced their separation in May 2011 and later filed for divorce.

During their short-lived marriage, Terrell was arrested after a domestic violence incident with Drew in August 2010. The charges were later dropped but she got suspended from the WWE. Taryn announced her retirement from pro wrestling in November 2022.

Drew McIntyre and Kaitlyn Frohnapfel at the WWE Hall of Fame at Crypto Arena in April 2023 (L). Photo: @dmcintyrewwe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Drew McIntyre's family has always been an important aspect of his life. He undoubtedly adores his wife, which is evident from how he talks about her in interviews, on social media, and in his memoir. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the Scottish Warrior's love life;

Is Drew McIntyre married?

Drew McIntyre is a married man. He tied the knot with Kaitlyn Frohnapfel on December 10, 2016, and they live together in Florida.

Who is Drew McIntyre in a relationship with?

The pro wrestler is currently in a relationship with physician Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, who he married in 2016. He was previously married to former WWE star Taryn Terrell from 2010 to 2011.

Is Drew McIntyre's wife a doctor?

Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, is a doctor. She graduated from the University of South Florida with a medical degree.

Does Drew McIntyre have kids?

The WWE star does not have any children. He describes himself as a cat father on his Instagram profile but has yet to reveal his parenthood plans with Kaitlyn.

Drew McIntyre and Kaitlyn attend the US premiere of 'Jac-kass Forever' held at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 1, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, continues to support his wrestling career while pursuing her passion for medicine. She embodies the phrase 'behind every successful man is a strong woman.' Drew is currently regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever come from Scotland.

READ ALSO: Owen Hart's cause of death explained: What really happened?

Briefly.co.za published all you need to know about the untimely death of wrestling star Owen Hart. He passed away during a televised WWF event after falling from 78 feet while performing a stunt.

Owen's widow Martha has continued to blame the WWE years after they reached a multi-million settlement. Check the article for more on the events leading to Owen's death and why he cannot be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Source: Briefly News