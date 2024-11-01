Who is Layla Kiffin? Get to know Lane Kiffin's ex-wife

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin is one of the most recognised names in college football. Having achieved significant success, he made headlines in 2016 when he ended his decade-long marriage to Layla Kiffin. But who is she, and what is there to know about the former spouse of the high-profile coach?

Layla Kiffin and her ex-husband Lane at 20th Century FOX Studios on 29 July 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston, Noel Vasquez (modified by author)

Since their divorce in 2016, Layla Kiffin and her former spouse have maintained a low profile, staying out of the public eye. Before their split, the couple married for over 12 years and had three children. Keep reading to learn more about Lane Kiffin's ex-wife.

Layla Kiffin profile summary

Full name Layla Reaves Kiffin Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 1974 Age 50 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Gainesville, Florida, United States Current residence Manhattan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168) Weight 62 kg (136 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Mother Patti Father John Reaves Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Lane Kiffin Children 3 School Buchholz High School University University of Florida Net worth $250,000

Who is Layla Kiffin?

Lane Kiffin's ex-wife is the head coach of the University of Mississippi football team. They married in 2004 and divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, during which they had three children.

The two co-parent their kids. In 2016, during an interview with Fox Sports, Lane Kiffin stated:

After a lot of careful thought and consideration, Layla and I have mutually decided to divorce. We are fully committed to our kids' future being our No. 1 priority. We will maintain an amicable relationship with respect for each other as we raise these three wonderful children. We will have no further comments and appreciate respect for our family's privacy.

Facts about Layla Kiffin. Photo: Chris Williams/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media on Getty Images (modified by author)

Early life

Born Layla Reaves in Gainesville, Florida, Lane Kiffin's ex-partner is the daughter of the late Thomas Johnson Reaves and Patti. Her father was a former NFL quarterback who played for 11 seasons and spent three seasons in the USFL.

Little is known about her mother, who divorced Thomas when Layla was young. Her father raised her with two brothers, Stephen and David, who play football.

Layla Kiffin's age and education

As of 2024, Layla is 50 years old, having been born on 3 January 1974. The former celebrity spouse attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, where she was a cheerleader. She later went on to the University of Florida, graduating in 1997.

What does Layla Kiffin do?

Lane Kiffin's ex-wife is the founder and CEO of Pinched, a gift-wrapping service based in Manhattan. According to the company's official website, it specialises in curating and wrapping personalised or corporate gifts for clients with tight schedules.

How did Lane and Layla Kiffin meet?

The lovebirds first met in 1999 when the football coach visited his father, Monte Kiffin, the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His future wife worked in the special events department and was introduced by Lane's father. After five years of dating, they married in a private ceremony in 2004.

Lane and his ex-wife Layla at the 2011 Cedars Sinai Sports Spectacular at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Sciulli/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Lane and Layla Kiffin?

They separated in 2016 and kept the reasons private. According to Hollywood Life, allegations emerged of the football coach's infidelity with Kristen Saban, the daughter of his former head coach, which he denied.

Since Kristen had recently married Adam Setas before the rumours, some believe this speculation contributed to the split with Layla.

Who are Lane Kiffin's children?

The American football coach shares three children with his ex-wife. Their daughters, Landry, born in 2005, and Pressley, born in 2007, are rising social media influencers.

Landry Kiffin has over 85,000 followers on TikTok, while Pressley has more than 23,000 on the social platform. Their son, Monte Knox, born in 2010, is interested in football.

Who is Lane Kiffin's girlfriend?

After his split with Layla, the Ole Miss coach reportedly began dating Jennifer Dardano, a real estate agent in Florida and the ex-wife of plastic surgeon Anthony Dardano.

More recently, he has been linked to Sally Rychlak, an Ole Miss graduate, though their current relationship status is unclear.

Is Layla Kiffin married?

Layla is currently presumed to be single. Since her divorce from head coach Lane Kiffin, she has not been linked to any public relationships.

What is Layla Kiffin's net worth?

As Net Worth Mirror published, she has a net worth of $250,000 after receiving approximately 34.5% of her former partner's assets in the divorce settlement.

In contrast, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Lane Kiffin's net worth is estimated at $14 million, with an annual salary of $9 million.

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during a game at Tiger Stadium on 12 October 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: Jonathan Bachman

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

As the former wife of a well-known sports figure, Layla Kiffin has drawn public interest. Here are common questions about her life and their relationship, with the best answers:

Where is Layla Kiffin today? The mother of three reportedly lives a quiet life in Manhattan with her children.

The mother of three reportedly lives a quiet life in Manhattan with her children. Who is Layla Kiffin married to? The former celebrity spouse is currently single.

The former celebrity spouse is currently single. Who is Lane Kiffin's daughter? He has two daughters named Landry and Pressley Kiffin.

He has two daughters named Landry and Pressley Kiffin. How old is Layla Kiffin? She is 50 as of 2024, having been born on 3 January 1974.

She is 50 as of 2024, having been born on 3 January 1974. Who is Layla Kiffin's dad? Her father is the late John Reaves, who played in the NFL.

Her father is the late John Reaves, who played in the NFL. How tall is Layla Kiffin? She stands 5 feet 6 inches, or 168 centimeters, tall.

She stands 5 feet 6 inches, or 168 centimeters, tall. Who is Lane Kiffin's wife? The football coach has not remarried since his divorce from his former spouse.

Layla Kiffin's 12-year marriage to football coach Lane marked a significant chapter in her life. Since their divorce in 2016, she has focused on raising their three children while maintaining a private lifestyle.

