A woman on TikTok inspired South African ladies to seek wealthy sugar daddies after she showed off her new gift

Skyla posted a cute video of her luxurious unboxing for her internet besties and made man baddies lose it

Social media users flocked to her comments section to ask to find ways of hooking up with a monied man

Influencers have been selling the luxurious lifestyle to their young and old followers on social media.

SA women longed for a sugar daddy after seeing a baddie's soft life. Image: @skylacf

Source: TikTok

Women find themselves in messy entanglements for monetary gain to afford the lifestyle depicted by their idols.

SA ladies in search of wealthy sugar daddies to fund lifestyle

A woman on TikTok stunned her followers when she opened a luxurious gift from her wealthy man. Used to the rich life, Skyla simply added a brand new pair of Louboutin heels to her collection:

"Like my 100th pair."

Her video attracted over 3.3 million viewers who longed for the soft life she documented on her TikTok with her sugar daddy. South African ladies flocked to her comments section to find ways of hooking up with rich men.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi women scout for older rich men on TikTok

The ladies participated in a thread of over 5.5K comments:

@Rachel L. wrote:

"May this love fund me...I mean, find me."

@snatchcity_fitfit trolled:

"He's standing there like a proud parent."

@Ana✨advised:

"He looks like a sweet person. Make sure you're treating him nice."

@amy asked:

"Where can I get one?"

@black…cherr said:

"This man is beautiful."

@Dilicia enquired:

"Does he have a brother? I'm asking for myself."

@Thando Magasela convinced herself:

"54 is actually not that old."

@Alexito wrote:

"God, I see what you do for others!"

@B. B 🐝 asked:

"Where can we find these kind of men?"

@Khomotjo_REALACCOUNT pointed out:

"Look at him; he's just looking happy to be there."

Source: Briefly News