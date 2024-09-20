A young gentleman disappointed his partner when he showed up at a matric dance under the influence of alcohol

The guy could not even walk straight because he was way too drunk to function like a normal human being

The online community reacted to the man's behaviour, with many expressing how disappointed they are

A young man disappointed his matric dance partner. Images: @sphulamthetho5/ TikTok, @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young man showed up to his matric dance heavily under the influence of alcohol. Netizens disappointed.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mayaya_zungu, the man and his partner are heading to a place where they could be taken pictures by a professional photographer. On the way there, the drunk young man fell.

He could not even stand still. The young lad was walking sideways. His partner was visibly disappointed. She pushed him away as he tried to get closer to her and take a picture with her. The spectators were equally disappointed and angered by the man's behaviour, feeling sorry for the young lady who wanted to have the best night.

Young man shows up to his matric dance drunk

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Duo falls while taking matric dance pictures

In another video, the duo was taking pictures while balancing at the back of a car. The driver started the ride and drove away unexpectedly. The two fell to the ground. People who were in attendance helped them up. It was indeed not a good day for them, especially the young lady.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi expressed disappointment in the intoxicated man

The online community reacted to the man's behaviour, with many expressing their disappointment.

@zinhle sibiya wrote:

"Was it really the guyz fault kodwa noma ulona owemonto ...uguy was not gonna cry ukuthi uwile ...yes I feel so sorry for the girl as I know that as girlies we pray to have the perfect MD💗."

@MaZuma commented:

"🥺🥺🥺🥺 I hope she heals from this ayikho into ebuhlungu njengokonelwa usuku lwakho which was supposed to be a good memory."

@amour__ said:

"This was supposed to be one of the happiest days of her life and this is how she’s going to remember it 💔💔."

A young lady stunned with her matric dance dress

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a student in her final year of study went TikTok-viral for going to her last dance in high school.

The young woman went all-out as she was dressed to the nines for the important coming-of-age occasion. Online users thought it was interesting to see what she chose to wear and she was showered with compliments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News