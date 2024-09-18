“Now Your Turn”: Man, 26, Shares R4.5k Salary in Video, SA Drops Big Numbers in the Comments
- A 26-year-old local man shared with TikTok users how much money he pocketed every month
- The unashamed man then invited other South Africans to share their salaries in the comment section
- While some shared their information, others wondered if they were in the right profession after seeing the vast salaries
Many individuals do their best to stretch every rand and make the most of their modest salaries. However, after one man openly shared his earnings, others followed suit, unveiling unexpectedly high incomes.
Show and tell: salary edition
Using the handle @creativebow_, a 26-year-old TikTok user (who works as an artist, songwriter and promoter) shared how much he made monthly – R4 500.
He invited other South Africans to share their ages, salaries and professions, writing:
"Now your turn."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shares their salaries
Thousands of social media users headed to the young man's comment section to share how much they made monthly and their occupations.
@sinazo_nciweni shared with the man:
"Age: 28. Salary: R55 000. I'm a waitress on cruise ships."
@mxolisimbevu7155, a 25-year-old, commented:
"Salary: R48 000. Occupation: Radiologist."
29-year-old @nefertiti010181 told the online community:
"Salary: R69 000. I'm a safety officer in mining."
31-year-old @malondericity told the public:
"I earn R68 000 as a teacher abroad."
A young @matlhatsi738 (who is 21) shared:
"Salary: R65 000. Job: Production manager."
@user7461956750205 shared their thoughts, saying:
"The comments have me thinking I need to change my life."
@kabelo172 laughed and said:
"Not even the FBI nor CIA can get that information from me."
25-year-old @andeya_siwisa shared with the public:
"I'm unemployed, but my business makes R8 000 minimum when I reach my monthly target. I sell chips, kotas and ice cream. I'm only trying. I pray that my business grows."
