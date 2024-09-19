“Doesn’t Have Matric”: Woman Shares Payslip of Wealthy Rigger Working Overseas

A popular content creator on TikTok showed app users the salary of a rigger working in a neighbouring country

The woman pointed out that the professional did not have a matric certificate and earned a lot of money

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section to share their thoughts

A woman showed a rigger's salary. Images: @lifereset_za / TikTok, roman023 / Getty Images

Many people discover better working opportunities abroad, seeking higher wages and improved working conditions. One individual found fortune just across the border, securing a job in one of South Africa's neighbouring countries.

Rigger's salary in Mozambique

Boni from Lifereset with Boni took to her TikTok account (@lifereset_za) to share the payslip of a rigger working in Mozambique with app users.

She noted that the person's normal pay was R38 000 and received many allowances.

"With all these allowances and overtime, he gets a gross pay of R70 000. After deductions, he went home with R51 000."

The popular content creator added:

"There was another rigger salary that wasn't earning that much. I think they were taking home around R18 000. I also learned that people who set up stages are called entertainment riggers.

"This one said he doesn't have matric."

Take a look at the salary in the video below:

How much does a rigger earn in South Africa?

According to the job-searching portal Indeed, riggers make an average base salary of R16 633 per month in South Africa.

Payslip surprises Mzansi

Very few people responded to the post showing the professional's payslip.

TikTok user @lungi_04 wrote in the comment section:

"I earn less than that, and I'm working in the mining industry."

There was no hint whether @papi40772 was being humorous when they said to the online community:

"Maybe it's rigged."

@qhubekani97 headed to the comments laughing and wrote a phrase Boni often uses when seeing big salaries:

"Chest pains."

