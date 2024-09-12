A local content creator shared a payslip of a South African working in Saudi Arabia and earning more than half a million monthly

She did not share the person's profession or job description, only the payslip, which showed no deductions

The salary took aback some social media users, while a few thought it was not a lot of money

A woman showed someone earning R560 000 in Saudi Arabia.

Many people seek opportunities overseas, hoping for improved financial stability and growth. One individual truly hit the jackpot when it was revealed that they earned a staggering R560 000 monthly in Saudi Arabia.

Over half a million rand salary

From Lifereset with Boni (@lifereset_za), content creator Boni shared a screenshot of an anonymous individual's payslip. While Boni didn't mention the nature of the job, she showed that the person earned 117 839 Saudi riyals, just over 560 000 South African rands.

The fortunate person also had no deductions and lived a tax-free life in the Middle Eastern country.

Watch the video below:

Saudi Arabian salary gives Mzansi chest pains

Hundreds of interested social media users flooded the comment section with questions about the vague job description and salary Boni offered.

@romeomasanabo laughed and said to the content creator:

"One day, you will kill us with these payslips."

After seeing the salary, @bucieynkala said:

"I’m not surprised! I know someone who makes three million working in Dubai. He is a plastic surgeon. Yey, people make money abroad."

@mizz_oshun01 wondered in the comment section:

"Zero deductions, how?"

@pumi_bikeparts advised internet users:

"When you go to these countries, you shouldn't live a lavish life. Save and invest for when you go back home. Then you will enjoy the money."

@bramartin00 told the online community:

"It’s not even my annual gross."

The payslip surprised @vuyo.ndlovu02, who joked:

"I'm calling my doctor now. Yoh, chest pains."

@thabisoinno_mt shared their thoughts on the money earned:

"It's a small salary."

Woman shows South African's tax-free Saudi Arabian payslip

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Boni showed the payslip of a mechanical engineer living in Saudi Arabia.

The person did not have to pay taxes in the country, and accommodation and medical aid were included. The person earned six figures per month.

