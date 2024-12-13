A woman showed off the incredible things she came across in the PEP home store, and people loved it

One young lady caused a massive buzz on social media after showcasing her impressive home finds from PEP.

Woman shows off PEP home finds

The popular retail store is known for its budget-friendly products, and it has become a go-to for many looking to spruce up their homes without breaking the bank.

Social media @mosa.hope proudly displayed a variety of stylish home décor items that she picked up from the store, all while keeping the costs surprisingly low. She flexed a drinking glass, valued at R22.99, a mirror at R119.99, and another set of glasses, priced at R22.99.

The woman went on to showcase various other glasses, and her haul demonstrated that great style doesn’t always require a hefty price tag.

Mosa. hope's video was well received among online users and went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA loves the woman's hook-up

The PEP homeware items impressed people, and many agreed that PEP is a treasure.

Nubian Goddess said:

"PEP will be the death of me when I have an extra R500 bona. I am going to PEP home buying glasses."

Maeuza0 expressed:

"Weitse when you post, I run to Centurion Mall, and I don't find most of the things you post akeitse ke na le di screenshot tse kae from your page."

Hope.Young wrote:

"PEP homes in Cape Town must take tips from other PEP home stores."

User commented:

"Beautiful indeed, in my home, they eat glasses I lost hope."

3 Epic PEP homeware hauls

A Johannesburg woman shared helpful homeware items she got from PEP Home for under R1k.

the hun showed off the half-price items she came across in the popular retail store PEP.

A woman in the Western Cape had many people reaching for their wallets after seeing what she had bought from the store.

