"All the Nice Things": Woman Shows Off PEP's Black Friday Specials, SA Raves

A stunner came through for South Africans, prepping peeps' pockets by showcasing PEP's Black Friday specials

In the video, she unveiled each homeware appliance along with the price tag, and it gained massive traction

Mzansi netizens were amped as they rushed to the comments section with questions while some express their thoughts

The Black Friday deals are in full swing, and people are gearing up to grab their favourite items at half price.

A woman in Pretoria showed off all of PEP's Black Friday specials. Image: @mosa.hope

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes PEP’s Black Friday specials

One lady in Pretoria came through for peeps, plugging them with various homeware appliances from PEP stores.

In the video posted by TikTok user @mosa.hope, the hun showed off the first half-price items she came across, including a kettle priced at R199.99, a sandwich maker valued at R249.99, and a cordless kettle priced at R179.99.

@mosa.hope also flexed a breakfast set, which included a kettle and a toaster priced at R499.99, a steam iron for R249.99, a waffle maker, and an air fryer, all of which stunned many people on the internet.

The footage amassed many views within a few hours of publication, sparking a massive buzz among netizens.

Watch the video below:

SA shows interest in PEP's Black Friday deals

People in Mzansi expressed their interest, and many flooded the comments section to inquire about more information, while some gushed over the sweet deals from PEP stores.

Jay.jay.joy shared:

"I love you so much, I just got a waffle maker and a stick blender. Mosa o star chomi."

Jacqueline legodi asked:

"How much I food blender, but I don't want a hand blender."

Munchies added:

"Which PEP home."

Millicent_M commented:

"So kettle ya R199.99 ke R99."

Nthaby shared:

"Just bought steam iron R150."

Lindiwe Dudu replied:

"All the nice things you post I don’t find them here in Northern Cape kuruman Town."

Source: Briefly News