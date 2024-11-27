A kind lady went shopping and decided to take a video of the sales available at one of the significant giant local stores

The woman posted her clip on her TikTok account, receiving many comments from Mzansi peeps

Many social media users were unhappy with the sale amounts, taking to the comment section to express their disappointment

A woman shared specials available at Makto for Black Friday sales. Image: @sarajhazbhay

Source: TikTok

South Africans have their cards ready to shop at this year's Black Friday specials, hoping to get some of the things they need at reasonable prices.

A lady showed care, deciding to capture some of the items on sale while at Makto and sharing the clip on TikTok under her user handle @sarajhazbhay.

The woman shows off the items

The video taken at Makro shows items such as blenders retailing for R699, air fryers going for R1000, pressure cookers for R899 and many others. The lady also shares that there are more items instore.

Watch the video below:

SA's unhappy with the prices

After viewing the prices, many social media users shared that there wasn't much difference in prices. Some came forward claiming to have bought some of the items marked on sale in the video at the same price they were marked down for black Friday.

User @Anonymous said:

"I want at least Bo ma R299 for airfryer 😩😩."

User @Karabo Rapoo noted:

"These are normal prices most👀."

User @Lelzzz 🫶🏾said:

"They just changed the tags to red. These prices eish 😂😂."

User @Motlatsi commented:

"The blenders are always at that prices all year round, though 😭."

User @dan.co.za said:

"Literally bought 3 of these items at these same prices a few months ago."

User @GorengMowe added:

"I intentionally went to buy my kids Christmas clothes 2 weeks ago coz I don’t believe in Black Friday anymore. So disappointing the prices are still sky- high. But thanks for plug,"

