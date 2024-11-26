With Black Friday being in three days, Mzansi has been excitedly getting ready for the massive sales

A lady on TikTok shared her bad experience with the KFC app after trying to order their R2 special

Social media resonated with the hun, and they shared their thoughts in the comments

South Africans are getting increasingly excited about this year's Black Friday sale as stores are starting to advertise marked-down items.

Mzansi was unimpressed with KFC's Black Friday deal. Image: @luv_juliettt3/TikTok/@Lauren DeCicca / @Stringer/Getty

KFC also announced their R2 Streetwise 2 sale yesterday, which made Mzansi lose it in excitement.

SA complains about KFC R2 Streetwise 2 meal

Mzansi is all fired up for the upcoming Black Friday sale. Joburg had already started making waves after people stood in anaconda-like queues to purchase cool clothes.

After KFC announced its massive Streetwise 2 sale yesterday, Mzansi excitedly downloaded the app to place their orders. The fast-food restaurant also gave away free burgers on Monday and twisters on Tuesday.

Starting at 11 a.m., selected meals will be sold at a discount every day until Black Friday. One lady was disappointed by the app and could not enjoy the benefits advertised by KFC.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi disappointed by KFC app, goes viral on TikTok

Social media users resonated with the hun and commented:

@Shaista shared:

"This deal is for the staff and not customers. I saw the cashiers doing it for themselves yesterday while at KFC."

@daniellelotterin explained:

"The worst ever. I had items in my basket at 13:10. I went on, but it kept giving the same error. When I called in at 17:00, they told me it was because everyone was busy in the store; it was a delay."

@RadiantRose🌸 said:

"The same thing happened to me the whole time."

@Max Maw commented:

"I got it yesterday, but the app was too much today."

@petchu_maseko wrote:

"It also happened to me; I almost cried."

