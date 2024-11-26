"We Got In": SA Woman Shows Mzansi How to Order KFC R2 Streetwise Deal

One hun came through for South African peeps as she plugged online users on how to order the KFC R2 deal

The lady unveiled her streetwise with two chickens in a video making rounds online, leaving netizens amazed

Social media users reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

The Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) for R2 sale has taken Mzansi by storm, leaving many people eager to catch their handle on the deals.

A lady showed Mzansi how to order the KFC R2 streetwise deal in a TikTok video. Image: @palesayabakoena/TikTok and NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Woman shows SA how to order the KFC R2 deal

One hun took it upon herself to plug South Africans on how to order the R2 KFC deal in the comfort of their homes.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @palesayabakoena, posted a video where she screen-recorded her phone, showcasing the step-by-step process. She opened her KFC app, clicked on the streetwise that said R2 deal, and added it to her cart.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After multiple attempts, @palesayabakoena finally got her two streetwise with chips and showed them off. She expressed in the comments section that the alleged special is running from the 25th to the 29th of November 2024 at 11:00 am.

"Download the KFC app, register an account, and camp there by 10:45. Don’t give up. Keep trying even when the app keeps shutting down," she added.

The video gained massive traction on TikTok, amassing loads of views, likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the footage below:

SA loves the lady's plugs

The online community was impressed by the hun's plug and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Karabomphokane shared:

"Funny how I can’t even order anything off the app right now. Guys, leave the app!! Stop camping."

Buhle Mobile iPhones shared:

"I’m struggling."

Preci nanah expressed:

"KFC yiscam manje seyithi I missed lapho I tried for a full 1 hour."

Zanele Izintombi Zakwa Mhlambi

"I am waiting as we speak."

Woman snags KFC dunked wings for only R39

Briefly News previously reported that a South African stunner bagged a cheap meal, and she took it to social media to show it off.

Nothing feels good like paying takeaway food for less, and this was just the case for this hun. The babe who goes by the handle @temosho_f flexed her meal for the world to see. The young lady bought 10 pieces of Dunken wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), which cost R114.05 in total.

Source: Briefly News