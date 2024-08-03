One of the world's most famous fast fashion stores made its debut appearance in South Africa

Shein treated fans to a pop-up store in Sandton Johannesburg, where customers queued in endless lines to view their stock

Netizens wondered why the online shop wouldn't open a store in South Africa since they already have a market

South Africa's fashion fans were treated to a rare experience when one of the famous fast-fashion online stores made an appearance in Johannesburg.

Shein treated Mzansi fans to a pop-up store in Sandton. Image: @litchi_berry

Source: TikTok

Shein surprised fans with its first-ever pop-up store in Sandton.

Mzansi welcomes Shein store warmly in Sandton

Shein has become the world's most popular fast-fashion online boutique/store. They produce thousands of pieces every week and ship them to different parts of the world.

The online store makes anything from fashion, electronics and homeware that is affordable for the average working person. Earlier in the year, Mzansi was bummed about the news that the government had implemented a higher tax rate for any orders made with Shein.

Shein then tested the waters to see if opening a store in Mzansi would succeed. They launched a pop-up store in Sandton, where many fashion lovers queued in anaconda-like lines for their chance to experience the online store in person.

A woman on TikTok shared a clip of the long queues with the caption:

"Yho, the line to enter the Shein pop-up store. Just to enter and fit the clothes. Shein, you will always be famous, my dear."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shein's debut in Mzansi

The online store excited many fans who did not think twice about visiting the store in Joburg, but other fans around Mzansi's had major FOMO. Briefly News had a chat with one of Shein's shoppers, Lisa Ngqwebo, who did not get the ultimate experience:

"I was excited that they (Shein) were coming to Mzansi, but the minute I learned that they would only make a stop in Johannesburg, I was a bit bummed because I, too, wanted to experience the online store in real life. I'm really hoping they come to Cape Town soon; it's almost summer, so seeing their summer essentials in real life would be cool."

The store has yet to announce returning to Mzansi, but SA's fashion lovers are grateful for the experience and hope for more. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Shiela_secret picked up that:

"I don't think some people are aware that it's for display and fitting only."

@Lethukuthula🤍made a suggestion:

"Shein mara they know they have a market in SA why not open a store once and for all!"

@NikNak could not believe the queues:

"People don’t listen."

@Bonolo is not a fan of pop-up stores:

"I'd never do this to myself."

Small Street sells Zara Clothes at low prices

Briefly News also reported that Johannesburg's famous mall has all of the favoured fashion trends. Mzansi baddies know Small Street Mall as the one place that will not disappoint when it comes to bagging stunning fashion pieces on a budget.

The mall has a ton of shops that Mzansi's fashion fans can choose from, including a store that sells Zara items.

